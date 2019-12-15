Luka Doncic Will Miss at Least Milwaukee Trip With Ankle Injury

DALLAS - The collective breath of Mavs fans everywhere came to a halt Saturday evening when the Luka Doncic came up limping just over a minute and a half into the Mavs loss to the Miami Heat.

Doncic, who turned his ankle on a drive to the basket, would immediately limp back to the locker room, where he would undergo x-rays. Those x-rays ultimately came back negative, much to the relief of the Mavericks, as well as the fan base.

After narrowly losing in the comeback bid to Miami, the Mavs now travel to Milwaukee to take on the juggernaut that is the Milwaukee Bucks, who are led by MVP candidate, Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Unfortunately for Dallas, they will do so without their own star in Doncic, who will stay home to rehab his ankle with Mavs head athletic trainer, Casey Smith.

"Luka Doncic will not travel to Milwaukee due to a right ankle sprain," texted to reporters. "He will stay in Dallas with Casey Smith and receive treatment. There will be no further updates until Wednesday night."

The injury could not come at a worse time for Dallas, as Monday's matchup will continue a five-game stretch in which the Mavs face each of the top five teams in the Eastern Conference.

Following the tilt with the Bucks, Dallas will return home to face the Boston Celtics on Wednesday, before hitting the road yet again to face the Philadelphia 76ers and the Toronto Raptors.

If you ask the Mavs, however, everything is all about the 'next man up', and after the amount of fight the team showed on Saturday, they have every reason to be confident in the rest of their roster going forward.

“Obviously, we lose a guy that’s a great player,” Carlisle said. "We don’t know for how long. We got to circle the wagons with the guys that we have and play like we did in the second half. Pretty simple.”