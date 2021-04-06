Luka Doncic Wins NBA Award, Then Leads Mavs' Upset Of Jazz

Mavericks Guard Luka Doncic Is Named the Western Conference Player of the Week ... And That Was Just The Start Of His Day

On Monday, the NBA announced that Luka Doncic was named the Western Conference Player of the Week for games played for the week ending on April 4.

Then there was a game to play, Monday night at the AAC against the West's No. 1 seed, the Utah Jazz. ... and Luka deserves another award for what he did here, engineering a 111-103 upset of Utah.

The Jazz came in at 38-11, but they exit with a loss thanks to Doncic, who totaled 31 points, nine rebounds and eight dimes as the Mavs begin another stint without Kristaps Porzingis available.

Doncic has now been awarded Player of the Week three times (twice this season). He joins the ranks of a select few elite Mavericks players who have won the award multiple times in the same season, Dirk Nowitzki (4 times) and Josh Howard (1 time).

During the Mavericks’ four straight road wins leading up to Monday, Doncic put up some impressive stat lines—averaging 28.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 6.3 assists:

Mavericks 127, Thunder 106 (Mar. 29)

25 points (9-17 FG, 4-10 3P), 3 rebounds, 7 assists, 2 steals

Mavericks 113, Celtics 108 (Mar. 31)

36 points (11-15 FG, 7-11 3P), 8 rebounds, 5 assists

Mavericks 99, Knicks 86 (Apr. 2)

26 points (11-23 FG, 3-8 3P), 8 rebounds, 7 assists, 1 steal

Mavericks 109, Wizards 87 (Apr. 3)

26 points (12-24 FG), 8 rebounds, 6 assists, 1 steal, 1 block

(Meanwhile, in the Eastern Conference, Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday was awarded Player of the Week. Holiday cashed in on his recent success - averaging 26.8 points and 8.5 rebounds over the past week - and signed a four-year extension worth up to $160 million.)

And now Luka has done it again. A fifth-straight win.

Doncic and the Mavericks (now 28-21) aimed to continue their win streak on Monday when they faced the red-hot Utah Jazz. ... and on a bad day for KP, Luka Doncic won an award and hit that aim.