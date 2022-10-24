Mavs Visit Pelicans: Luka vs. Zion History Hints at Thrilling Matchup ... If Health Permits

In an alternate universe, there's a timeline where Luka Doncic is throwing lobs to Zion Williamson as the Dallas Mavericks cruise to multiple championships. Alas, that's not the Mavs' reality, as the NBA lottery gods have frowned upon them every time in franchise history where there's been a chance to move up in the draft order.

In 2019, the Mavs had the same exact lottery odds as the New Orleans Pelicans and Memphis Grizzlies. The Pelicans won the No. 1 overall pick and selected Williamson, and the Grizzlies won the No. 2 pick and selected Ja Morant ... all while the Mavs actually lost ground in the drafting order.

The thought of "what could have been" crosses our minds every time the Mavs play the Grizzlies or the Pelicans. It's a brief thought, though, as Doncic usually proceeds to outclass both Morant and Williamson when he plays them in head-to-heads. We saw it on Saturday night as Doncic put up 32 points, seven rebounds and 10 assists in the Mavs' 137-96 win over the Grizzlies. Morant finished with 20 points and four rebounds.

Now, Doncic could face Williamson in New Orleans on Tuesday night for just the third time in their young careers. If history is a reliable indicator, we could be in for an NBA instant classic if it happens.

Doncic is currently 2-0 against Williamson. The first win was an overtime thriller on March 4, 2020 as the Mavs won 127-123. Doncic finished that one with 30 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists, while Williamson had 21 points, six rebounds and three assists. The second win came on Feb. 12, 2021. The Mavs won a shootout by the final score of 143-130. Doncic put up 46 points, eight rebounds and 12 assists, and Williamson had 36 points, two rebounds and four assists.

The reason these two have only played each other twice so far in three years is Williamson's health. Williamson has only played in 87 games since being drafted in 2019. After starting this season healthy, and the Mavs scheduled to play the Pelicans in just the first week, we figured there was a good chance we'd get to witness the third head-to-head between Doncic and Williamson on Tuesday night.

However, Williamson took a hard fall in New Orleans' Sunday night loss to the Utah Jazz and never returned to the game, so we'll have to wait and see if he's able to play against Dallas. The Pelicans are calling Williamson's injury a posterior hip contusion.

Here's to hoping Williamson will be able to give it a go, because NBA fans have already been robbed of too many exciting matchups between two of the league's young, bright stars. Stay tuned to DallasBasketball.com for updates. We'll be at Smoothie King Center for all of Tuesday's action regardless of who is playing.

