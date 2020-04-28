Dallas Basketball
Luka Doncic's First Official Jordan Brand Sneaker To Release Thursday

Matt Galatzan

DALLAS - After officially signing with Jordan Brand back in December of last year, Mavs franchise star Luka Doncic is finally getting his first shoe release with the company. And it is coming this Thursday. 

The shoe, which is called the Doncic's Air Jordan 1 Mid: Mindfulness, is an Air Jordan 1 Mid-top, and is set to be released this Thursday at 9 am CT on Nike.com, Footlocker.com, and at House of Hoops Footlocker, per a release from Nike.com news.  

Per the release, Nike describes the shoe as "A cool, tranquil palette of greens and violets characterizes the upper. Both heels feature the opaque phrases, "Breathe & Center" and "Center & Breathe." "

NikeNews_Sneakers_BasketballPregamePack_AJ1Mid_6_original
Photo By: Nike.com

This is the first release of a three shoe collection inspired by the pre-game rituals of the players involved. The other players getting releases include Britney Griner of the Phoenix Mercury and De'Aaron Fox of the Sacramento Kings, who will be sharing the same release, as well as Ben Simmons of the Philadelphia 76ers. 

Per Nike.com, The Fox and Griner release is scheduled to drop May 14th, and is "Outlined in Neptune Green, the Swoosh and the heel tab feature a lenticular design inspired by acoustic waveforms. An amplified design, using hotter reds and yellows, appears on the lateral forefoot and on the sock liner."

The Simmons variant is described by Nike as "The suede, cracked-gray upper is the canvas for two graphics and phrases on the shoe's lateral side — "Heart in the Game" on one, and "Pride & Passion" on the other. "Dedication" and "Motivation" read on the back heel tabs," and will drop a week later on May 21st.

Doncic teased his release earlier on Tuesday afternoon on his Instagram account. 

View this post on Instagram

Coming soon...

A post shared by Luka Doncic (@lukadoncic) on

