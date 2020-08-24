Luka Legend: Where Doncic - Shot & Game - Ranks In Mavs History

Willis Reed’s toughness.

Russell Westbrook’s versatility.

John Stockton’s vision.

Michael Jordan’s killer instinct.

Damian Lillard’s range.

Luka Doncic’s Game 4.

Combining glimpses of the NBA’s past and present, the Dallas Mavericks’ star set the NBA abuzz with a wide-eyed, mouth-agape view of his future. And – for a “b---- ass white boy” – the 21-year-old’s here-and-now ain’t bad, either.

Doncic’s Game 4 Sunday afternoon performance against the Los Angeles Clippers in Orlando provided a huge respite and a feel-good “Where were you when … ?” memory in an otherwise brutally forgettable 2020.

From an NBA standpoint, his unprecedented triple-double and dramatic, rainbow game-winner injected more oomph into the bubble in the form of a young star commanding the sports spotlight from all other leagues commencing competition.

Drilling down to the local level, Doncic’s show was one of the most impressive in Mavs’ history. Not just the 43 points, 17 rebounds and 13 assists. But the fact that he did it on one leg. Without his scoring sidekick, Kristaps Porzingis. With Dallas’ season hanging in the balance.

As the superlatives roll in, Mavs fans should take time to soak it all in.

As composed as Doncic’s reaction was – “That’s my shot!” he screamed, a accessorized with a one-handed pound of the chest – his action was unprecedented.

Said Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle, “It will go down in some form as maybe the greatest game played by a second-year player.”

Like Jordan’s iconic, double-pump, hanging series-winner against the Cleveland Cavaliers’ Craig Ehlo, Doncic’s bomb over Reggie Jackson’s outstretched arm was his first.

Surely it won’t be his last.

Hopefully it won’t even be his best.

TOP 5 PLAYOFF PERFORMANCES IN MAVERICKS HISTORY

5. Rolando Blackman 4.18.85 – Despite being shadowed by NBA All-Defense guard and future Hall of Famer Clyde Drexler, he scored 43 points without a single 3-pointer to help Dallas win Game 1 of their first-round series over the Portland Trailblazers.

4. Mark Aguirre 5.5.88 – With a variety of silky-smooth turnaround jumpers, he torched the Rockets for a franchise-record 27 points in the third quarter of Game 4 to help close out the fierce first-round series.

3. Dirk Nowitzki 5.17.11 – Authoring the most efficient game in Mavs’ history, he scored 48 points on only 15 shots – 12 of 15 field goals, 24 of 24 free throws – to help beat the Kevin Durant-Russell Westbrook-James Harden Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.

2. Dirk Nowitzki 6.1.06 – He schooled supposed defensive nemesis Tim Thomas of the Phoenix Suns, scoring 50 points – including 22 on 6-of-7 shooting in the fourth quarter – to lead the Mavs to a pivotal Game 5 win in the Western Conference Finals.

1. Luka Doncic 8.23.20 – His shot won the game, but it was his stat-stuffing, triple-double determination that made it possible, fueling the franchise’s largest comeback (21 points) in playoff history and saving the Mavs’ season.

SUPER 7 SHOTS IN MAVERICKS PLAYOFF HISTORY

7. James Donaldson 6.2.88 – After blocking a James Worthy shot and grabbing the rebound, the Mavs’ center sank a free throw with :02 remaining to clinch a 105-103 Game 6 victory at rowdy Reunion Arena and shockingly force a Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals against Kareem, Magic and the eventual NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers.

6. Dirk Nowitzki 5.22.06 – Down and seemingly out in the final minute in regulation of Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals in San Antonio, he punctuated a 37-point, 15-rebound performance with a ferocious drive-and-dunk three-point play over Manu Ginobili that forced an overtime the Mavs would win on their road to their first NBA Finals.

5. Vince Carter 4.26.14 – No. 1 in degree of difficulty, his contested, catch-and-shoot, buzzer-beating 3-pointer while pinned in the corner beat the Spurs, 109-108, and propelled the Mavs to a 2-1 lead in their first-round series.

4. Luka Doncic 8.23.20 – With uncanny calm and poise, he sized up Los Angeles Clippers’ defender Reggie Jackson, eyed the 3.7 seconds on the clock, dribbled between his legs and then stepped back 30 feet into history as the youngest NBA player to make a playoff buzzer-beater.

3. Jason Terry 6.9.11 – Nursing a four-point lead in the final minute of Game 5 in a 2-2 NBA Finals, his 26-foot 3-pointer in LeBron James’ mug moved the Mavs within 48 minutes of a championship.

2. Calvin Booth 5.3.01 – His right-handed layup in decisive Game 5 in 2001 was simple, but the ramifications were stupendous: With an improbable 17-point rally, Mavs upset the Stockton-to-Malone Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City, ended a 13-year drought of postseason success and launched 16 consecutive winning seasons.

1. Dirk Nowitzki 6.12.11 – The Miami Heat took away his trademark Flamingo Fadeaway and called him too “soft” to drive, making his lefty layup in traffic that gave the Mavs a 103-92 lead with 27 seconds remaining in Game 6 of the NBA Finals the sweetest shot possible.