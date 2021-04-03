Gasol Wants Out Of Lakers? Mavs Should Want In

"Things can change quickly in the NBA,'' Gasol says on the subject of an L.A. buyout, "just as they have changed for me.''

DALLAS - It cruised under the radar at the time, but last offseason, the Dallas Mavericks were serious bidders for the services of multi-talented veteran center Marc Gasol.

Based on Gasol's just-admitted unhappiness with his limited role with the team that won the bidding, the Los Angeles Lakers, we'd suggest the Mavs try to get serious about him again.

"Things can change quickly in the NBA,'' Gasol said when asked about possibly asking L.A. for a buyout, "just as they have changed for me.''

Gasol has been bumped to the bench by the Lakers' buyout acquisition of Andre Drummond, now the team's starting center.

In his prime, Gasol was a unique weapon in every single way as a 6-11 big who would score 17 points, grab seven rebounds and dish out four assists. At 36, he's unlikely to produce that.

But ... Dallas also contemplated the Drummond idea. And Willie Cauley-Stein, who was re-signed by the Mavs only after the failed pursuit of Gasol, has been sidelined for almost two weeks. The team's official designation there has been COVID-related; we don't think it's irresponsible to wonder if there is something else going on there.

But in any event: The original Mavs vision had Euro big Gasol meshing nicely with Euro guard Luka Doncic. And now?

If the LeBron James-led Lakers don't want Marc Gasol? Dallas should.

"I think there's an 'if' - 'if' they need you,'' Gasol said of his present Los Angeles status. "And it's a big 'if.''

READ MORE: Luka's Dallas Mavs Overcome Carlisle COVID Distraction, Win at NY

Gasol, who is averaging career-lows in points (4.8) and rebounds (3.9), added that while he'd like to live up to his "commitment'' in L.A., with the Lakers now, he senses that he's "Plan C, D. ... You have to accept it because that's your job. ... It's not easy, but it's life. You have to adapt ... Either you take it as a challenge or you move on."

And if Marc Gasol's choice is to "move on''? The Dallas Mavericks should get involved in facilitating such a move.

READ MORE: WATCH: Dallas Mavs Celebrate Mosley; Carlisle Returns - GAMEDAY at Wizards