Dallas Basketball
Top Stories
News
Mavs Step Back Podcast
DBcom Boards

Mark Cuban Offers Semi-Scientific Hope: Maybe 'Sports Returns In June'

Mike Fisher

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has spent the last few weeks gathering information about COVID-19, trying to lead his community through it, studying the science of it all, and attempting to offer hope through it all.

He did more of the same Wednesday with an updated statement of hope for a return to normalcy in the sports world,

"If things really go our way, it's not inconceivable to me - and this is me being hopeful and not being scientific - that we could potentially play games in early June," Cuban said on 93.7 The Fan in his native Pittsburgh.

Is there science behind Cuban's optimism?

"I think we're coming back," Cuban said. "I can't tell you exactly when, but this is purely a science and doctors thing. My attitude always is it's not about if the glass is half-empty or half-full, it's who's pouring the water. In this particular case, it's the scientists pouring the water. 

"All I know from all the science and everything that I'm reading, I think we're making enough advances that several of them will come through so we can start planning what a comeback would look like.''

Cuban addressed the issue of playing games without fans in the arena, pondering which of the four major North American sports leagues - the NBA, the NFL, the NHL and Major League Baseball - might allow such a thing, and the eventual reduction of such a thing, with continued safety for the players.

But ultimately, he believes we'll get there.

I'm a big believer in American exceptionalism,'' Cuban said, "and everything I'm starting to hear in terms of the science is coming along and the medical advances that we're making to fight this thing makes me very positive. If I had to bet, and this is more a guess than a bet, I'd say early June is when you see teams start to take the field and maybe play games just for television."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NBA Star: One-Third of Players Living 'Paycheck to Paycheck'

This Isn't A Story About 'Sympathy,' Just About a COVID-19 Factoid: NBA Star CJ McCollum: Says One-Third of Players Living 'Paycheck to Paycheck'

Mike Fisher

Where Does Mavs Mark Cuban Rank Among World's Billionaires?

Where Does Dallas Mavs Boss Mark Cuban - Almost As Famous For His Philanthropy As He Is For Sports - Rank Among World's Billionaires? Forbes Has The (Huge) Numbers

Mike Fisher

Dr. Fauci - An American Hero - Was A Baller

Heroes Are Real People, Too. COVID-19 Evidence? Dr. Anthony Fauci Was A Baller

Mike Fisher

NBA Stars Playing H.O.R.S.E.? Yes, Please. Starring Luka Doncic? Yes, Please.

NBA Stars Playing H.O.R.S.E.? Yes, Please. LeBron and The Greek Freak and Harden? Fine. But Starring Luka Doncic? Yes, Please.

Mike Fisher

Picking The Dallas Mavericks All-Time Starting 5

Picking The Dallas Mavericks All-Time Starting 5: Dirk, And Then How Many Arguments, Really?

Mike Fisher

by

rodzilla13

Gang Green? Porzingis Hints at Mavs Uniform Change

Porzingis Hints That Mavs Fan-Favorite Green Uniforms Might Just Be Coming Back Next Season

Mike Fisher

Mark Cuban for President of 'America 2.0? 'Great Question!' Mavs Boss Tells SI

NBA owner Mark Cuban has flirted with the idea of running for president on numerous occasions. But in our interview with him - without shutting down the notion - the civic leader of 'America 2.0' makes it clear this moment is not the time

BriAmaranthus

by

MillerAssociates

President Trump Pushes for Sports Return; Will NBA Shove Back?

President Trump Is Pushing for a 'Sports in September' Return; What If Adam Silver's NBA Shoves Back?

Mike Fisher

Mavs Monday Donuts: 'Hot Spots,' 'FinDog' And Cooking Curry

Dallas Mavericks Monday Donuts: Our NBA Notebook On 'Hot Spots,' 'FinDog,' Jordan vs. Kareem And Cooking Curry

Mike Fisher

Is Michael Finley a Bulls GM Candidate? 'He'd Be Amazing,' Mavs Cuban Says

Is Chicago Native Michael Finley a Bulls GM Candidate? 'He'd Be Amazing,' Dallas Mavs Owner Mark Cuban Tells DallasBasketball.com

Mike Fisher