Mark Cuban Offers Semi-Scientific Hope: Maybe 'Sports Returns In June'

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has spent the last few weeks gathering information about COVID-19, trying to lead his community through it, studying the science of it all, and attempting to offer hope through it all.

He did more of the same Wednesday with an updated statement of hope for a return to normalcy in the sports world,

"If things really go our way, it's not inconceivable to me - and this is me being hopeful and not being scientific - that we could potentially play games in early June," Cuban said on 93.7 The Fan in his native Pittsburgh.

Is there science behind Cuban's optimism?

"I think we're coming back," Cuban said. "I can't tell you exactly when, but this is purely a science and doctors thing. My attitude always is it's not about if the glass is half-empty or half-full, it's who's pouring the water. In this particular case, it's the scientists pouring the water.

"All I know from all the science and everything that I'm reading, I think we're making enough advances that several of them will come through so we can start planning what a comeback would look like.''

Cuban addressed the issue of playing games without fans in the arena, pondering which of the four major North American sports leagues - the NBA, the NFL, the NHL and Major League Baseball - might allow such a thing, and the eventual reduction of such a thing, with continued safety for the players.

But ultimately, he believes we'll get there.

I'm a big believer in American exceptionalism,'' Cuban said, "and everything I'm starting to hear in terms of the science is coming along and the medical advances that we're making to fight this thing makes me very positive. If I had to bet, and this is more a guess than a bet, I'd say early June is when you see teams start to take the field and maybe play games just for television."