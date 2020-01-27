Mark Cuban Says Mavs Will Retire No. 24 to Honor Late Icon Kobe Bryant

DALLAS - The Dallas Maverick and team owner Mark Cuban are announcing on Sunday that in honor of the late Kobe Bryant, the Mavs will retire jersey No. 24.

"Kobe’s legacy transcends basketball,'' Cuban said in a statement, "and our organization has decided that the number 24 will never again be worn by a Dallas Maverick.''

The legendary NBA player Bryant died in a California helicopter crash on Sunday morning. Among those who also perished in the accident were Bryant's 13-year-old daughter Gianna, the eldest of his and wife Vanessa's four daughters.

Bryant was among a group traveling in his private helicopter over Calabasas in California on Sunday morning when a fire apparently broke out, causing the chopper to reel out of control.

"Unfortunately there were no survivors," Los Angeles County Fire Captain Tony Imbrenda told reporters Sunday.

The basketball world and beyond have spent the day honoring and mourning the passing of the legendary Los Angeles Lakers star.

"We are shocked and saddened by the devastating news of the passing of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna,'' Cuban said. "Kobe was an ambassador for our game, a decorated legend and a global icon. Above all, he was a loving and dedicated father.''