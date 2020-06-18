Dallas Basketball
Top Stories
News
Mavs Step Back Podcast
DBcom Boards

Mark Cuban Would Join Mavs Players To Kneel During Anthem

BriAmaranthus

DALLAS - “It seems more out of a movie than reality,” Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said on the baseline at American Airlines Center, more than 100 days ago when the NBA was suspended. Cuban’s jaw dropped mid-Mavs game when he found out the COVID-19-induced news.

Now, the NBA is attempting a restart on July 30 in Orlando, Florida. The NBA has issued a 113- page document outlining safety protocols for return. Players have until Jun 24 to inform teams of return to play decision.

Cuban joined Outside the Lines to talk about the safety of the restart and his take on social justice issues.

“When you have a controlled environment, or as controlled as you can possible get it… Every precaution that can be taken, that is exactly what we will do,” Cuban continued...

“I encourage them to speak up and speak their mind. It’s important to hear their perspectives. There are 450 guys that are participants… It’s our job to position the league to return and hopefully guys will want to play.”

The NBA Rulebook says players must “stand and line up in a dignified posture” during anthem. However, many players have expressed desire to join the movement to kneel during the anthem.

“Hopefully we will be adaptive,” said Cuban. “Hopefully we will allow players to do what is in their heart. Whether it is holding up an arm in the air or taking a knee. I don’t think it is an issue of respect or disrespect to the flag or to the anthem or to our country. I think this is more of a reflection out our players commitment to this country. The fact that it is so important to them that they are willing to say what is in their heart and do what they think is right. So, I’ll defer to Adam (silver) on any final judgments… My hope is, we will let the players do exactly what they think is the right thing to do.”

How would Cuban react if his Dallas players were to not stand during the anthem?

“If they were taking a knee and being respectful, I’d be proud of them,” he said. “I’d join them. This is a unique point in time where we can grow as a society and grow as a country to become far more inclusive and far more aware of the challenges that minority communities go through. I’ll stand in unison with our players and whatever they chose to do.”

“When our players in the NBA do what they feel represents who they are and look to move this country forward when it comes to racial relationships, I think that is a beautiful thing and I’ll be proud of them.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Father's Day Donuts: Top 10 Father-Son Duos in DFW Sports History

Dallas Mavericks Father's Day Donuts: The Top 10 Father-Son Connections in DFW Sports History

Richie Whitt

Do the Mavs Really Need a 3rd ‘Star’ to Jump into Title Contention?

The Dallas Mavericks are one more superstar away from creating the NBA’s next super team, but even if that doesn’t happen, title contention is still very attainable with Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis.

Dalton Trigg

Cuban: White People Must 'Speak Up and Step In' Against Racism

Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban, Making It Clear That It's Up To All Of Us, Says White People Must 'Speak Up and Step In' Against Racism

Mike Fisher

Mavs Donuts: NBPA's Guidelines For NBA Return In Orlando 'Bubble' Detailed

Dallas Mavericks Donuts: The NBPA Has Detailed Its Guidelines For Its Return To Action This July, And It Is Rather Extensive

Matt Galatzan

Mavs Tuesday Donuts: 'Cause Two Out Of Three Ain't Bad

Mavs Tuesday Donuts: 'Cause Two Out Of Three Ain't Bad; Dallas Mavericks NBA Notebook

Mike Fisher

Mavs Coach Shammgod On His Puma Shoe - And His '3 S's' Of Life

Dallas Mavs Coach God Shammgod Talks To DBcom About His New Puma Signature Shoe, But More, On Achieving His '3 S's' Of Life

Mike Fisher

Monday Dallas Mavericks Donuts: The NBA IS Still Returning... Right?

While There is A Solid Plan and Plenty of Momentum Heading Towards An NBA Return, Plenty of Road Blocks Still Remain Before Things Can Come To Fruition. ... for the League and for the Dallas Mavericks

Matt Galatzan

NBA & COVID-19: 'Death Has Never Been On The Table' - Mavs Donnie

NBA & COVID-19: 'Death Has Never Been On The Table' - Dallas Mavs GM Donnie Nelson

Mike Fisher

'Happy Places': Boban Describes Mavs Work In The Gym

Boban Describes Dallas Mavs Work In The Gym - And Expresses 'Happiest Place On Earth' Thoughts On Disney World

Mike Fisher

Spurs Popovich Blasts NFL and Cowboys Jerry Jones for 'Hypocritical' Trump Support

Legendary San Antonio Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich Blasts The NFL and Leaders Like Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones for Their 'Hypocritical' Support of President Trump

Mike Fisher