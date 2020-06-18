Mark Cuban Would Join Mavs Players To Kneel During Anthem

DALLAS - “It seems more out of a movie than reality,” Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said on the baseline at American Airlines Center, more than 100 days ago when the NBA was suspended. Cuban’s jaw dropped mid-Mavs game when he found out the COVID-19-induced news.

Now, the NBA is attempting a restart on July 30 in Orlando, Florida. The NBA has issued a 113- page document outlining safety protocols for return. Players have until Jun 24 to inform teams of return to play decision.

Cuban joined Outside the Lines to talk about the safety of the restart and his take on social justice issues.

“When you have a controlled environment, or as controlled as you can possible get it… Every precaution that can be taken, that is exactly what we will do,” Cuban continued...

“I encourage them to speak up and speak their mind. It’s important to hear their perspectives. There are 450 guys that are participants… It’s our job to position the league to return and hopefully guys will want to play.”

The NBA Rulebook says players must “stand and line up in a dignified posture” during anthem. However, many players have expressed desire to join the movement to kneel during the anthem.

“Hopefully we will be adaptive,” said Cuban. “Hopefully we will allow players to do what is in their heart. Whether it is holding up an arm in the air or taking a knee. I don’t think it is an issue of respect or disrespect to the flag or to the anthem or to our country. I think this is more of a reflection out our players commitment to this country. The fact that it is so important to them that they are willing to say what is in their heart and do what they think is right. So, I’ll defer to Adam (silver) on any final judgments… My hope is, we will let the players do exactly what they think is the right thing to do.”

How would Cuban react if his Dallas players were to not stand during the anthem?

“If they were taking a knee and being respectful, I’d be proud of them,” he said. “I’d join them. This is a unique point in time where we can grow as a society and grow as a country to become far more inclusive and far more aware of the challenges that minority communities go through. I’ll stand in unison with our players and whatever they chose to do.”

“When our players in the NBA do what they feel represents who they are and look to move this country forward when it comes to racial relationships, I think that is a beautiful thing and I’ll be proud of them.”