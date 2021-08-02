Mavericks Add Wing Sterling Brown On 2-Year Deal

In an active start to free agency for Dallas, Sterling Brown was one of several signings with the Mavericks.

The Dallas Mavericks have had an active start to the 2021 free agency period. In the first hour of teams legally being able to negotiate deals, they signed three players.

After Tim Hardaway Jr. and Boban Marjanovic were re-signed, Dallas came to terms with guard Sterling Brown, as first reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania. He would officially become the first reported signing for the Mavs in terms of players who weren’t on the roster last season.

READ MORE: Tim Hardaway Jr. and Mavs Agree To 4-Year $70-Plus Million Deal

Brown will reportedly sign a two-year, $3.2 million deal with the Mavs, and will likely come off of the bench to provide some much-needed scoring punch to a reserve unit that struggled to score last season.

During the 2020-21 season, Brown averaged 8.2 points and 4.4 rebounds per contest with the Houston Rockets. It was a career-best season for him in which he converted on 42.3 percent of his 4.2 attempts from three.

After spending his college career in Dallas at SMU, Brown was taken with the No. 46 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. He will come back to Dallas for the next chapter of his career.

READ MORE: Source: Mavs Not Expected To Sign DeMar DeRozan, Kyle Lowry

Brown also spent three years in Milwaukee, part of which was under new Mavs head coach Jason Kidd, where he averaged 5.2 points and 3.1 rebounds over that time.

As the NBA continues to become more of a 3-point shooting league, players like Brown are key to team success.