Source: Mavs Not Expected To Sign DeMar DeRozan, Kyle Lowry

The Dallas Mavericks are not expected to be the team to land DeMar DeRozan or Kyle Lowry in NBA free agency.

DALLAS - As the start of NBA free agency approaches, the Dallas Mavericks are expected to have to look beyond the top names that will be hitting the open market.

A league source has informed DallasBasketball.com that neither Kyle Lowry nor DeRozan DeRozan will land with the Mavericks in free agency.

It has been widely speculated that both Lowry and DeRozan will choose to team up somewhere. The team chosen will just not be the Mavericks for the former All-Star duo to reunite.

Both Lowry and DeRozan have been considered to be intriguing options for the Mavericks. As Dallas seeks to add a secondary ball-handler to pair with franchise-cornerstone Luka Doncic, either player was viewed as a potential fit.

The range of possibilities for DeRozan have been wide during the lead up to the start of free agency. A theme has been the expectation of his departure from the San Antonio Spurs, but as far as landing spots are concerned, he's been

If the Heat were to land both Lowry and DeRozan, it would require a financial commitment from DeRozan that results in taking a significant reduction in the typical annual salary he has earned throughout his NBA career.

READ MORE: Source: Mavs - & Luka Doncic - Eyeing Goran Dragic In NBA Free Agency

The greater impact of Lowry potentially landing with the Heat is that Goran Dragic is viewed as a possible trade option for the Mavericks, as indicated by a league source to DallasBasketball.com. There will be competition to land Dragic in a deal from the Toronto Raptors, but could be an option, nevertheless.

Much was made about the potential recruiting impact of hiring both GM Nico Harrison and head coach Jason Kidd. However, the relationships players hold with each other often prove to hold greater weight when making free agency decisions.

There are plenty of helpful players that will be available in free agency that can be pursued by the Mavericks. Not landing a former All-Star is certainly a disappointment, but not the end all be all for fielding a talented team around Doncic.

READ MORE: Source: Heat Considered Front-Runner To Sign Mavs Target Kyle Lowry