'Fireworks & Finishing': Dallas Mavs GAMEDAY vs. Clippers

The Dallas Mavericks are rolling, having won 17 of their last 22 games. Can’t they beat the Los Angeles Clippers two times in a row?

DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks are rolling, winning 17 of their last 22 games. The Mavs take on the Los Angeles Clippers for the final time this season at American Airlines Center on Saturday night. Dallas will look to secure a 3-1 regular season series win after a 112-105 victory over the shorthanded Clippers on Thursday night.

The Mavs were busy at the NBA trade deadline, trading away Kristaps Porzingis to the Washington Wizards for Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans and agreeing to a contract extension with Dorian Finney-Smith.

More on the trade as Mavericks owner Mark Cuban sits down with DallasBasketball.com to discuss why Dinwiddie and Bertans will "surprise people."

... The fireworks didn't stop there ...

Dallas star Luka Doncic put on a historic performance in the victory over LA. Doncic led the Mavericks with a career-high 51 points, which ties the franchise record for most points in a regulation-length game, shared by Dirk Nowitzki (51 vs. Golden State on 3/23/06.)

Can the Mavs wrap up their six-game home stand with a win over the team that has knocked them out of the NBA playoffs the past two seasons?

FUN FACT: In Thursday's win vs. LA, Doncic finished the first half with 32 points which is  the highest scoring first half across the entire NBA this season. 

FLASHBACK: In November, the Mavs and Clippers split a pair of games in Los Angeles back when Paul George was still playing. George has been out for the last 22 games after he suffered a torn UCL in his elbow.

INJURY REPORT: TBD

RECORDS: DALLAS MAVERICKS (33-23) VS. LA CLIPPERS (27-30)

WHEN: Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. CT

LOCATION: American Airlines Center (Dallas, TX)

TV/RADIO: BSSW, 97.1 The Eagle (KEGL)

ODDS: The Mavs are 8-point favorites over the Clippers.

NEXT: This is the final game of a six-game home stand. Next up, a road trip to play the Miami Heat.

LAST WORD Mavs GM Nico Harrison on trading Porzingis:

" I just want to publicly acknowledge and thank [Kristaps Porzingis] for all he's done for the organization. Calling him, although it was my first time calling somebody when they get traded, he was extremely gracious. He was extremely thankful that I reached out to him and he handled it like a professional."

