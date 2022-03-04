Skip to main content

Mavericks Wanted How Much From Raptors in Porzingis Trade?

The Dallas Mavericks attempted to move Kristaps Porzingis to the Toronto Raptors ahead of the trade deadline. Here are the full details of those talks.

The Dallas Mavericks moved on from Kristaps Porzingis at the trade deadline by sending him to the Washington Wizards in exchange for Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans. The deal has worked out quite well for the Mavs. 

On The Lowe Post podcast, ESPN's Tim MacMahon mentioned the Mavericks' attempt to trade Porzingis to the Toronto Raptors and how much they were asking for.

"(The Mavericks) moved on, and they tried to trade (Kristaps Porzingis) to Toronto. My understanding is the discussions there were (Goran Dragic) and (Gary Trent Jr.). Toronto understandably said, 'we're not giving up Gary Trent Jr.'

"So the Washington thing came together, and the Mavericks said, 'hey, financially it's. wash but it's two smaller contracts that will be easier to move,' and they felt like Porzingis was kind of in the way, and they felt those two guys could build roles off the bench, so they pulled the trigger."

Trent Jr. is in the midst of a highly impressive season but has cooled off since the All-Star break. Overall, he's averaging 18.2 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 2.1 assists while shooting 38.6 percent from beyond the arc. 

The Mavericks have benefited significantly from having Spencer Dinwiddie's ability to get downhill and make a play. There have already been numerous games where he has come up big down the stretch of a close game. Breaking down the defense off the dribble to get into the paint just isn't Trent Jr.'s game. 

Now, the Mavericks have the capability to deploy some intriguing lineup combinations with Doncic and Dinwiddie. Having both players as the lone backcourt players on the floor presents a lot of size where the smallest player is 6-foot-5. With Brunson in the mix, they can use three guards with just one smaller guard on the court. 

After getting comfortable with his new team after being traded for a few games, Dinwiddie has averaged 18.8 points and 5.8 assists over his last four outings. He's quickly emerging as one of the top bench guards in the NBA that can fill a key role alongside Doncic as a relief option. 

The Wizards are optimistic about Porzingis' fit with the team and Bradley Beal recently explained how it'll work, but again, he has yet to play in an NBA since late January due to a bone bruise and the Mavericks could no longer rely on him. He's been cleared for 5-on-5 recently so his debut should come soon. 

