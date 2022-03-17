Mavs Blitz Durant, Dinwiddie Hits Buzzer-Beater To Beat Nets

Mavs' Luka Doncic and Nets' Kevin Durant lived up to expectations as both teams jockey for playoff positioning in their respective conferences.

The Dallas Mavericks looked to continue their stout defense and halt a Brooklyn Nets' four-game winning streak on Wednesday night at Barclays Center in New York. Two of the hottest players in the league, Mavs' Luka Doncic and Nets' Kevin Durant lived up to expectations as both teams jockey for playoff positioning in their respective conferences.

The Mavs attempted to push the pace, but the Nets played with impressive energy on the second night of a back-to-back. Ultimately, though, the Mavs pulled off a thrilling 113-111 win over the Nets, with much thanks to 37 points from Doncic and fourth quarter offensive heroics from Jalen Brunson.

Oh, and another game-winner from Spencer Dinwiddie.

"He's been playing like an All-Star,” Doncic said of Dinwiddie.

Fittingly, the back-and-forth affair included a trade of deep-threes from both Doncic and Durant in the final minute, but it was Spencer Dinwiddie who hit the buzzer-beater to win the game – his second in a row after a win over the Boston Celtics. The Mavs move to a perfect 3-0 on this East coast road trip.

To start the game, Dallas did a great job at blitzing Durant which left Andre Drummond free to gobble up offensive rebounds. In the first quarter, the Nets jumped to an 10-point lead because of seven Nets offensive rebounds for 10 second chance points.

Luka Magic was on display from the tipoff. In the first half alone, Doncic totaled 24 points including scoring 12-straight Mavs points in two minutes. The Mavs only led for 17 seconds in the first half, trailing 61-58 at half. Doncic finished with 37 points, 9 assists and 9 rebounds.

Fresh off a 60-point performance against the Orlando Magic, Nets' Kyrie Irving still hasn't complied with the New York City COVID-19 vaccination mandate. He attended the game but did not play vs. Dallas.

Dallas had a rough third quarter, falling behind 91-79 as the Nets shot 52 percent from the field. Entering this game, the Mavs have allowed the fewest points of any team in the NBA at 103.5 points per.

The game was a 'welcome back' for Dinwiddie, who played for the Nets from 2016-2021. Dinwiddie continued to exceed expectations and hit clutch buckets in the fourth quarter to add life to the Mavs and finished the game with 22 points.

It was Jalen Brunson who kept Dallas in the game in the fourth quarter with impressive drives to the basket, erasing the the Nets' lead to tie the game at 102 with 3:50 remaining in the game.

Goran Dragic, Doncic's fellow Slovenian, had a standout game with 21 points. Durant added 23 points, 10 assists and 6 rebounds.

The Nets are seeded eighth in the Eastern Conference and are trying to avoid the play-in tournament. Yet somehow Brooklyn is still the odds-on favorite (+280) to win the Eastern Conference. The Mavs have finally caught up with the Utah Jazz for the No. 4 spot in the Western Conference and home court advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

Luka Doncic Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports Kyrie Irving Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports Coach Jason Kidd

Next up, Dallas continues an east coast road trip with stops vs. the Philadelphia 76ers and Charlotte Hornets.