All-Time High: Fast-Start Mavs Blow Out Pels

Dallas takes care of business vs. the New Orleans Pelicans, 139-107 with the best shooting night in franchise history.

Are the Dallas Mavericks a real team?

Despite the Luka Doncic-led squad ranking fourth in the Western Conference, losses to lesser teams lead to the question. Wednesday night, the Mavericks faced an injury-riddled New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center following the letdown performance vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers this past Monday.

Would Dallas take care of business vs. the wounded Pelicans?

The Mavericks did so in a 139-107 victory over New Orleans. At no point did the Zion Williamson-less Pelicans look in contention, and Dallas addressed many issues in their bounce-back win. ... in large part because of a franchise-record 68.7-percent shooting, topping the previous best (67.7 percent against San Diego in 1983).

It seemed the Mavericks felt the effects from their Monday night loss, as they made adjustments to their starting lineup, with Reggie Bullock and Dwight Powell shifting to the first five. Tim Hardaway Jr., perhaps in an effort to ignite his offense, came off coach Kidd's bench. Dallas clocked in with authority, recording a season-best 41 first-quarter points.

Keeping with the all-business theme, Doncic (on his way to a night with 28 points, 14 assists and four rebounds) registered a double-double in the first half, starting the game a red-hot 6 of 7 from the field. On the other end, coming off an injury scare vs. the Cavaliers, Kristaps Porzingis appeared healthy playing against the physically imposing Jonas Valanciunas.

Clearly, the Mavs didn't take their assignment lightly, evident in them topping their best scoring effort of the season.

Along the way, the Mavericks showcased why they are better when spreading the ball.

"Everybody touched it,'' Kidd said. "Luka set the tone ... He was Luka.''

Porzingis, too, was involved in this theme. As one example, a player typically known for his scoring, made the executive decision to dismiss an open 3-point shot for an easier basket, finding Dwight Powell crashing to the rim.

In a combined 55 minutes of action, Doncic and Porzingis totaled 48 points. Meanwhile, off the bench, Jalen Brunson and Hardaway Jr. commanded the second unit, scoring 17 and 16 respectively.

Back to business for Dallas, now 11-9.

Friday night sees the Pelicans (6-18) and Mavericks set to face off for their third meeting, this time around at the American Airlines Center.