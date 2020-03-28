Mavs and Coronavirus: Dirk Nowitzki Donates $100K to North Texas Food Bank

DALLAS - Former Dallas Mavericks superstar Dirk Nowitzki has long been not only one of DFW's most prominent citizens but also one of our most active and generous when it comes to civic causes. It is therefore no surprise that Dirk and his foundation have donated $100,000 to the North Texas Food Bank, which will help provide more than 14,000 food boxes to those in need of meals while being affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dirk's actions are a continuation of a trend started by Mavs owner Mark Cuban, who was the first owner to offer to pay the salaries of AAC workers after the NBA suspended the season following that fateful mid-March night when Utah Jazz All-Star center Rudy Gobert’s positive COVID-19 test was revealed in OKC - all while the Mavs were playing in what is so far the final game of the present 2019-20 season.

Numerous NBA teams and players have followed the Mavs' path here, and Mavs players have continued to step up with donations and with meal-related involvement with first responders in DFW. Cuban established a program to help families healthcare workers who are working to help end this pandemic, and the Dirk Nowitzki Foundation is also giving $25,000 to CitySquare to aid in their drive-through pantry efforts, as well as $10,000 to Hope Supply Co. to purchase diapers.

