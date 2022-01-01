Mavs BREAKING: Luka Doncic Off COVID

Doncic, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Kleber are also expected to be cleared for their return to the Dallas lineup.

Superstar point guard Luka Doncic is the leader of a trio of Dallas Mavericks who are expected to clear the NBA's health and safety protocols this weekend and rejoin the team before Sunday's game at Oklahoma City, according to multiple reports.

In addition to the return of the first-team All-NBA star Doncic, starter Tim Hardaway Jr. and top rotation player Maxi Kleber are also expected to be cleared for their return to the Dallas lineup.

Doncic has battled a series of issues in recent weeks and has not played since aggravating his sprained left ankle in a Dec. 10 loss to the Indiana Pacers. He missed five games due to ankle soreness and the club said it expected him to return on Dec. 23 against the visiting Milwaukee Bucks - but then COVID struck, and he missed another set of five games.

Hardaway and Kleber have each missed the Mavs' last six games. The Mavs are 17-18 after a New Year's Eve win at Sacramento and have been trying to remain afloat in the NBA Western Conference even without Luka ... and managed a 5-5 record during his 10-game absence.

The Mavs have used an NBA-high 24 players while trying to field a team during during this most recent COVID outbreak. A total of 10 Dallas players have in recent days been taken down by COVID, causing the club to sign a number of newcomers to 10-day hardship deals.

Coach Jason Kidd's team has relied on Kristaps Porzingis and Jalen Brunson (filling in for Doncic) to carry the load through the outbreak.