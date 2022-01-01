Skip to main content
    •
    January 1, 2022
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Mavs BREAKING: Luka Doncic Off COVID, 1 of 3 Who Could Return to Lineup

    Doncic, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Kleber are also expected to be cleared for their return to the Dallas lineup.
    Author:

    Superstar point guard Luka Doncic is the leader of a trio of Dallas Mavericks who are expected to clear the NBA's health and safety protocols this weekend and rejoin the team before Sunday's game at Oklahoma City, according to multiple reports.

    In addition to the return of the first-team All-NBA star Doncic, starter Tim Hardaway Jr. and top rotation player Maxi Kleber are also expected to be cleared for their return to the Dallas lineup.

    Doncic has battled a series of issues in recent weeks and has not played since aggravating his sprained left ankle in a Dec. 10 loss to the Indiana Pacers. He missed five games due to ankle soreness and the club said it expected him to return on Dec. 23 against the visiting Milwaukee Bucks - but then COVID struck, and he missed another set of five games.

    Hardaway and Kleber have each missed the Mavs' last six games. The Mavs are 17-18 after a New Year's Eve win at Sacramento and have been trying to remain afloat in the NBA Western Conference even without Luka ... and  managed a 5-5 record during his 10-game absence. 

    Recommended Articles

    C6F22D79-AA12-4BF8-BDE6-5CD802C2E319
    Play

    Mavs BREAKING: Luka Doncic Off COVID

    Doncic, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Kleber are also expected to be cleared for their return to the Dallas lineup.

    13 seconds ago
    dirk luka bow
    Play

    Mavs & More: Luka Deal & Top Dallas Sports Stories of 2021

    In a promising year fueled by Luka’s trademark step-back jumper, a second consecutive playoff loss to the Clippers was a definite, um, step back.

    3 hours ago
    kp fade sac
    Play

    Happy New Year: Mavs Ring in Win at Kings

    Would Dallas close out 2021 with a Happy New Year? Or a Crappy New Year?

    19 hours ago

    The Mavs have used an NBA-high 24 players while trying to field a team during during this most recent COVID outbreak. A total of 10 Dallas players have in recent days been taken down by COVID, causing the club to sign a number of newcomers to 10-day hardship deals.

    Coach Jason Kidd's team has relied on Kristaps Porzingis and Jalen Brunson (filling in for Doncic) to carry the load through the outbreak.

    C6F22D79-AA12-4BF8-BDE6-5CD802C2E319
    News

    Mavs BREAKING: Luka Doncic Off COVID

    13 seconds ago
    dirk luka bow
    News

    Mavs & More: Luka Deal & Top Dallas Sports Stories of 2021

    3 hours ago
    kp fade sac
    News

    Happy New Year: Mavs Ring in Win at Kings

    19 hours ago
    Marquese-Chriss-Kristaps-Porzingis-Luka-Doncic-Mavs
    News

    Mavs vs. Kings Takes; Dallas Signs 2 to 2nd 10-Day Contracts

    Dec 31, 2021
    USATSI_17427391_168388359_lowres
    News

    Dallas Mavs GAMEDAY vs. Kings: Preview, Odds and Prediction

    Dec 31, 2021
    rondo luka
    News

    Mavs Donuts: Trading Rondo, Luka Out, KP Bet

    Dec 31, 2021
    6356127F-F64A-4F81-B791-287B0C37C0A9
    News

    Isaiah Joins Luka as OUT for Mavs at Kings

    Dec 31, 2021
    USATSI_17427372_168388359_lowres
    News

    Bad Beat: Porzingis' Missed Layup Cost A Man Over $76,000

    Dec 30, 2021