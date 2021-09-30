Sharpshooter Tim Hardaway Jr. in Prime?

DALLAS - Entering his ninth season in the NBA, Tim Hardaway Jr. has become the Dallas Mavericks' third scorer and a crucial shot creator. The 6-foot-5 sharpshooter is fresh off a career-high season and signed a four-year, $74 million contract with the Mavs in free agency this summer.

Hardaway Jr. has turned heads since being included in Dallas' trade with New York for Kristaps Porzingis. He's built chemistry with two-time All-NBA First-Team honoree Luka Doncic and earned praise from Mavs owner Mark Cuban.

“I would be lying if (I said) I thought he would be this good,” said Cuban of Hardaway Jr. after his first season.

In two seasons in Dallas, Hardaway Jr. has shot 40 percent from three, including a career-high 207 three-pointers (8th-most in the NBA) and the second most in franchise history last season.

The former Michigan guard finished fifth in Sixth Man of the Year voting last season, while closing out the season in the starting lineup.

The Mavericks have faced back-to-back first-round playoff exits at the hands of the Los Angeles Clippers. Dallas looks to break through in Doncic’s fourth season, with new coach Jason Kidd bringing a fresh approach.

Expectations for Tim Hardaway Jr.

Along the way, Hardaway Jr. may have lost his shot at Sixth Man of the Year.

Kidd has announced that Hardaway Jr. is in the starting lineup to begin the season, joining Doncic, Dorian Finney-Smith, Kristaps Porzingis and Dwight Powell. Of course starting lineups are bound to change and rotate throughout the season, but there is no denying Hardaway Jr.'s ability to complement Doncic.

Whether it be as a starter or sixth man, Hardaway Jr. also has played the longest with Kristaps Porzingis, who will be major key to the Mavs’ success. The 7-3 Latvian enters this season more healthy than he's been in years.

Expect more involvement from Hardaway Jr. this season, both on the court and off, as the Mavs work on building the "chemistry" that Doncic desires. Hardaway Jr.'s passed on the opportunity to sign elsewhere for higher compensation. His loyalty shows his confidence that Dallas (which currently has the 11th best odds to win the Western Conference) is the right fit for him.

QUOTABLE

“I think everybody has another year under their belt,” Hardaway said. “Just make sure we play both ends and make sure we get to the postseason and past the first round and second round and try to get to that championship round and try to bring another trophy here.”

