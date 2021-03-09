Mavs EXCLUSIVE: When Does Mark Cuban Envision Full Capacity Of Fans At AAC?

Cuban indicates that the Mavs have already given great thought to what the in-arena game experience would feel like for fans.

DALLAS - It was just about year ago, on March 11, 2020, when the Dallas Mavericks last hosted a full house of fans at the American Airlines Center.

In our exclusive interview with Mark Cuban, the Mavs owner says it will happen again.

And soon.

"We're opening up more seats now. We expect the city to open things up more. So, you can actually go to Mavs.com and start buying tickets," Cuban said on the Mavs Step Back Podcast. "We think that by the end of the regular season we'll have full houses, because like the President (Joe Biden) said, anybody who would want a vaccine will be able to get a vaccine (soon)."

There would be many details to work out for NBA teams, the Mavs and fans in that scenario. Cuban indicated that the club has already given great thought to what the in-arena game experience would feel like for fans.

"(Fans) will probably still be masked,” Cuban said. “And there will probably be other protocols (in place). But, come May, when we're still playing regular-season (games), I really expect us to have a full AAC."

Using that theoretical timetable, the Mavs could potentially have a full capacity of fans for the team's final five home games. Those games include visits from the Kings (5/2), the Nets (5/6), the Cavs (5/7), the Pelicans (5/12) and the Raptors (5/14).

And of course for Mavs fans, part of the experience as they root for a Luka Doncic-led team that is presently 18-16 would also include a push for the NBA Playoffs .... and full capacity at the AAC for postseason basketball as well.