Tortoise Faces Hare: Mavs GAMEDAY vs. Timberwolves

DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks look to swing momentum after losing consecutive games for the first time in nearly two months when they host the streaking Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night. The two-game losing-streak has Dallas uncomfortably close to the NBA Playoffs Play-In Tournament — meaning the outcome will have major implications on the Western Conference standings.

With just 11 games remaining, Dallas is 43-28, which is still good for fifth-place in the West but the Mavs are just 1.5 games ahead of the seventh-place Timberwolves. Minnesota has won four in a row and nine of their last 10 games coming into American Airlines Center.

The matchup could be a bit like the story of the Tortoise vs. the Hare. The Timberwolves own the the second-fastest pace in the NBA and in contrast, the Mavericks are the slowest-paced team in the league.

This is the first of two meetings in the next five days to wrap up the season series. The Mavs will have their hands full trying to contain Karl-Anthony Towns, who is averaging 24.9 points and 9.9 rebounds per game with an impressive 41.2 percent from beyond the arc.

FLASHBACK: The season series is currently tied at 1-1, after each team defended homecourt in a home-and-home series in December.

INJURY REPORT, DALLAS: Tim Hardaway Jr. (left foot surgery) is out; Theo Pinson (right fifth finger fracture) is out.

RECORDS: DALLAS MAVERICKS (43-28) VS. MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES (42-30)

WHEN: Monday, March 21, 2022 • 7:30 p.m. CT

LOCATION: American Airlines Center (Dallas, TX)

TV/RADIO: BSSW, 97.1 The Eagle (KEGL)

ODDS: The Mavs are 3.5-point favorites vs. the Timberwolves.

NEXT: The Mavericks host the Houston Rockets on Wednesday before hitting the road to again play the Timberwolves, in Minnesota.

LAST WORD: Coach Jason Kidd called out Dallas' supporting cast after the loss to the Charlotte Hornets. Despite 37 points through just three quarters, Luka Doncic couldn’t make up for the Mavs shortcomings,

“Luka was very good, but tonight we just couldn’t get anybody to join him. There’s going to be nights where he doesn’t score the ball or have 30-something points."

“In his book it could be an off night, which is sometimes just a great night for average players. We hold him at a very high level, and again he came to play tonight. Unfortunately, no one else did.”