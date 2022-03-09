Skip to main content

Streaks On Line: Mavs GAMEDAY vs. Knicks

New York owns a four-game winning streak at American Airlines Center

DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks have won five straight going into Wednesday night's clash with the New York Knicks at American Airlines Center. With only 16 regular season games remaining, the Mavs are in a heated race to gain home-court advantage in at least the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

The disappointing Knicks (27-38) have win their four trips to Dallas. New York is trying grab a spot in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament. This is the Mavericks’ last home game of the season against an East opponent.

Dallas is coming off Monday's 111-103 victory over Utah. The Mavs trail the Jazz in the West standings and season series 2-1.

After missing Monday's game, Jalen Brunson (right foot) is probable to return.

Did you know... Mavericks forward Reggie Bullock appeared in 94 games for the Knicks over the previous two seasons (2019-21)?

FUN NOTE: An inside look into the Star-Studded Dallas Mavs Ball, which raised $1.5 Million. Coach Jason Kidd bid $90,000 to win a five-day trip to Luka Doncic's home country of Slovenia, along with a bottle of wine from the oldest vineyard in the world.

FLASHBACK: New York leads the season series 1-0 after beating Dallas 108-85 at Madison Square Garden on Jan. 12.

INJURY REPORT, DALLAS: Jalen Brunson (right foot contusion) is probable; Marquese Chriss (right knee soreness) is out; Tim Hardaway Jr. (left foot surgery) is out; Frank Ntilikina (illness, non-Covid); Theo Pinson (right fifth finger fracture) is out.

RECORDS: DALLAS MAVERICKS (40-25) VS. NEW YORK KNICKS (27-38)

WHEN: Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. CT

LOCATION: American Airlines Center (Dallas, TX)

TV/RADIO: BSSW, 97.1 The Eagle (KEGL)

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks, Utah Jazz

Luka Doncic

Jalen Brunson, Dallas Mavericks

Jalen Brunson

USATSI_17836256

Luka and Boban

ODDS: The Mavs are 8.5-point favorites vs. the Knicks.

NEXT: The Mavs hit the road for five games, starting at the Houston Rockets on Friday. 

LAST WORD: Doncic on the potential seeding in the playoffs:

“I mean it’s different. I think four and fifth spot is a lot of difference. When you’re four you have the home advantage and that’s a big thing. We never had it since I’ve been here. So, I think we’re trying to get the home advantage for sure.”

