Report: Mavs Have Interest In Signing Trey Burke For Orlando Restart

DALLAS - With The NBA's restart getting closer by the day, the Dallas Mavericks reportedly have an interest in adding depth to their point guard depth following Jalen Brunson's season-ending surgery.

The target of that interest, per a report from ESPN's Tim MacMahon, is none other than former Maverick, Trey Burke.

Burke, who previously played for the Mavericks during the second half of the 2018-19 season, came to Dallas as part of the trade with the New York Knicks that landed the team Kristaps Porzingis, as well as Tim Hardaway Jr and Courtney Lee.

In 25 games with the Mavs, the former National College Player of the Year and First-Team All-Rookie Performer averaged 9.7 points and 2.6 assists in 17.4 minutes per game. Burke also hit 53-percent from the field and 35.6-percent from three in that time.

The Mavericks elected not to bring back Burke following the expiration of his contract at the end of that season, allowing the Philadelphia 76ers to sign Burke that Summer.

Burke was waived by the 76ers in February, however, after playing in 25 games, and averaging 5.6 points in 13.2 minutes per contest.

Having already played in the system previously under head coach Rick Carlisle, Burke would have the advantage of already being familiar with the Mavericks play style, as well as what it takes to play alongside stars Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis.

Dallas will have to waive a player in order to bring Burke aboard the roster, though it is unclear to this point who that would be. It is the injury to Courtney Lee that also creates a need of sorts; there has been speculation that the Mavs might keep the locker-room leader on the roster despite his unavailability. Meanwhile, DBcom has checked in with free agent Ryan Broekhoff, who was with Dallas earlier this season, and he and his family remain in DFW.

The Mavericks have until June 30, when the NBA transaction window for the Orlando window closes, to sign any additional players to the roster.