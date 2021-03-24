Mavs Look To Stay Hot In Minnesota: GAMEDAY
The Dallas Mavericks are looking for back-to-back wins for the first time since the All-Star break, in Minnesota vs. the Timberwolves on Wednesday night. It’s the final game of a three-game road trip for the Mavs, who split a pair in Portland over the weekend.
The last 10 games are two very different tales for the Mavs and T’wolves; Dallas is 7-3 and Minnesota is 3-7. Minnesota owns the worst record in the NBA.
If the Mavs win, it’ll be their fifth-straight victory against the Timberwolves. Although history shows it’ll likely be close: Of the last 10 games between these opponents, seven of the games have been decided by less than 10 points.
PLAYER TO WATCH: Karl-Anthony Towns is coming off a 30+ points and 10+ rebounds game vs. OKC. Towns leads the team, averaging 23.6 points, 10.2 rebounds, four assists and 1.6 blocks.
LUKA MAGIC: Mavs star Luka Doncic is coming off an unbelievable performance on Sunday night, scoring 37 points in three quarters. Doncic made his first eight three-point attempts, along with seven rebounds and four assists, leading the Mavericks to a key 132-92 away win over the Trail Blazers.
INJURY REPORT:
Timberwolves: Jordan McLaughlin: OUT (health and safety protocols), D'Angelo Russell: OUT (leg), Malik Beasley: OUT (league suspension).
Mavericks:Tyrell Terry: OUT (personal), Willie Cauley-Stein: OUT (health and safety protocols).
ODDS: The Mavs entered the day 8-point favorites and the total over/under is 229.
BETTING TRENDS: Dallas is 5-16 against-the-spread in their last 21 games against a team with a losing record and 0-5 ATS in their last five games following a win of more than 10 points. Head to head, the over is 5-2 in the last seven meetings overall.
RECORDS: DALLAS MAVERICKS (22-19) @ MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES (10-33)
WHEN: Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. CT
LOCATION: Target Center (Minneapolis, MN)
TV/RADIO: Fox Sports Southwest, NBA Leaguecass, ESPN 103.3 FM, Univision 1270 AM
FINAL WORD: Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle on Doncic’s Sunday performance:
“Luka was just phenomenal. When he is in that rhythm and is mixing in the drives and the threes, he is virtually impossible to deal with.”