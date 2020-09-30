Mavs Luka Doncic Jersey Sales Surge in 2020

DALLAS - Luka Doncic is No. 1 in Mavericks fans' hearts and now No. 2 in NBA jersey sales. The Mavs' star guard jersey sales were second to only Lakers forward Lebron James during the NBA's restart from July 30 to Sept. 28.

Doncic's popularity soared amid the season restart in Orlando, leading Dallas back to the playoffs for the first time in four seasons. The dynamic 21-year-old tallied two 40-point games, including one edge-of-your-seat buzzer-beater, in the six-game series loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Doncic finished his first-ever playoff series averaging 31 points, nine rebounds, and nine assists against one of the best defenses in the league.

It wasn't just the fans who were impressed.

In his second season, Doncic leaped into the NBA’s elite, finishing fourth in MVP voting. Doncic was selected to First Team All-NBA, becoming the first player to do so in his first or second season since Tim Duncan in 1999. In a poll of 15 NBA executives (including four general managers), Doncic was unanimously voted the player under 25-years-old that NBA teams would want to build around.

Doncic also gained the fourth most followers on Instagram and Twitter among NBA players since the restart. The league also announced Wednesday that he gained 684,382 new followers on both platforms, ahead of other players like Jamal Murray, Jimmy Butler, Anthony Davis, and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

To put it simply, Doncic's peers, NBA sportswriters, GMs, and fans all took note of his incredible second season in a Mavs uniform.

The elite scorer has already had two historic seasons in the league... Leaving only excited anticipation for his third year. Despite his ascension to NBA dominance and incredible accolades, Doncic will now look to grow into an even better player this offseason, focusing on his free-throw and three-point shots.

“There’s a lot of things to improve on," Doncic said. "You can’t work on just one thing, you’ve got to work on everything. But I’ll especially work on my shooting. That’s my key.”

Doncic and the Mavs jumped into the top-10 merchandise selling teams this year as well. Here are the top 10 teams in terms of merchandising: