Mavs Luka Doncic To Meet Michael Jordan at NBA All-Star Weekend

The 2020 All-Star Weekend is here ... and Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic is there. In Chicago. Where Michael Jordan awaits.

"It's going to be obviously something amazing,'' said Luka about meeting Jordan for the first time.

Doncic has an official connection with MJ as he's signed on with Jordan Brand. ... who knew what they were doing when they recruited as a "spokesmodel'' the 20-year-old MVP candidate.

The Mavs sophomore's season averages are at 28.8 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 8.7 assists, and he is scheduled to start for Team LeBron in this weekend's All-Star Game. He's engaging in festivities today in Chicago.

And what does Jordan himself think of Luka? Per B/R Kicks:

“Luka is a phenomenal player, and at such a young age,'' Jordan said. He’s demonstrating skill it takes many guys years to develop. It will be incredible to watch him continue to advance in the league.”

"Incredible'' from Jordan's view. "Amazing'' from Luka's view. Sounds like quite a meeting.