Dallas Basketball
Top Stories
News
Mavs Step Back Podcast
DBcom Boards

Mavs Luka Doncic To Meet Michael Jordan at NBA All-Star Weekend

Mike Fisher

The 2020 All-Star Weekend is here ... and Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic is there. In Chicago. Where Michael Jordan awaits.

"It's going to be obviously something amazing,'' said Luka about meeting Jordan for the first time.

Doncic has an official connection with MJ as he's signed on with Jordan Brand. ... who knew what they were doing when they recruited as a "spokesmodel'' the 20-year-old MVP candidate.

The Mavs sophomore's season averages are at 28.8 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 8.7 assists, and he is scheduled to start for Team LeBron in this weekend's All-Star Game. He's engaging in festivities today in Chicago.

And what does Jordan himself think of Luka? Per B/R Kicks:

“Luka is a phenomenal player, and at such a young age,'' Jordan said. He’s demonstrating skill it takes many guys years to develop. It will be incredible to watch him continue to advance in the league.”

"Incredible'' from Jordan's view. "Amazing'' from Luka's view. Sounds like quite a meeting.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

'He Said Something I Didn't Like': Mavs Star Luka Doncic Responds To Kings Coach's Trash Talk

Watch: Did Dallas Mavericks Star Luka Doncic Get Dissed By Sacramento Kings Coach Luke Walton? Let's Read Some NBA Lips

Mike Fisher

by

MavsFanRy

WATCH: President Obama Meets Mavs NBA All-Star Luka Doncic - And Roasts Jason Kidd

WATCH: President Obama Is In Chicago And He Meets Dallas Mavericks NBA All-Star Luka Doncic - And Roasts Our Old Friend Jason Kidd

Mike Fisher

Luka and KP Play Nice Together as Mavs blast Kings, 130-111

Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis each have double-doubles as the Dallas Mavericks head into the NFL All-Star Break with a blowout of the Kings and a head of steam.

Matthew Postins

by

MikeFisher

Mavs Almost Made 2 'Really Big' Trades Before NBA Deadline, Says Cuban

Mark Cuban Says His Dallas Mavericks Almost Added "Two Really Big Pieces" At The NBA Trade Deadline

Mike Fisher

by

MikeFisher

Whitt's End: How Would Dick Motta Judge Luka and Today's Mavs?

Whitt's End: It's 'Home, Sour Home' for the Otherwise Engaging Dallas Mavericks. What Would Dick Motta Say About Today's Local NBA Team?

Richie Whitt

Luka Doncic Says He's 'Ready': Kings at Mavs GAMEDAY

Luka Doncic Says He's 'Ready' And So Is the Final Game in Dallas before the NBA's All-Star Break: Kings at Mavs GAMEDAY

Mike Fisher

Mavs Monday Pre-NBA All-Star Donuts: Excitedly Waiting on Luka Doncic

The Mavericks Look for Health and Consistency Heading Into the Break

Steven Kilpatrick

by

Jmax40

'It's Embarrassing': Mavs Drop to .500 At Home After 123-119 Loss to Jazz

The Dallas Mavericks home issues resurfaced on Monday night, after falling in blowout fashion to the Utah Jazz at the American Airlines Center. 'It's Embarrassing,' says Tim Hardaway Jr.

Matt Galatzan

by

Dalton Trigg

Mavs Step Back Pod Ep. 56: Mavs Officially Sign Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, and Luka Doncic is Back, Baby!

Mavs Step Back Pod Ep. 56: Mavs Officially Sign Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, and Luka Doncic is Back, Baby!

Dalton Trigg

As Luka Doncic Practices, 2 Mavs As Contenders Numbers - One Scary, One Sickening

Luka Doncic Is Practicing And This Is Great for the Dallas Mavericks and the NBA. But as he Returns, Two Mavs-As-Contenders Numbers - One Scary, One Sickening

Mike Fisher