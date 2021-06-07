Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsPodcastsSI.com
Search

Mavs’ Cuban Speaks on Coach Carlisle’s Future

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban was quick to defend head coach Rick Carlisle after the team's opening round elimination.
Author:
Publish date:

DALLAS - Is Rick Carlisle still the right coach to lead the Dallas Mavericks?

"He isn't going anywhere," owner Mark Cuban proclaimed regarding Carlisle’s job security, even in the wake of Sunday’s Game 7 NBA Playoffs loss at the Clippers, meaning Dallas has yet to win a playoff series since the Mavs captured the NBA title in 2011.

Carlisle was asked after the Game 7 loss - a 126-111 decision in which not even the brilliance of Luka Doncic was enough to top the favored Clippers - if he still believes he is the right man to lead the organization in the ongoing era of Doncic, age 22.

"That's a question you'll have to ask Mark,” Carlisle said. “I obviously do, but I'd text him and see what he has to say about it.”

READ MORE: Is Porzingis Nearing his End with Mavs?

READ MORE: Kristaps Porzingis Trade: NBA Odds - and Myles Turner as Mavs Target

Sources tell DallasBasketball.com that it is Cuban’s view that he employs not only a unique talent duo in GM Donnie Nelson and Carlisle, but more, that the three of them - “The Triangle of Trust,” as we’ve called it - co-exist in ways that help the Mavs operate and cooperate in efficient and effective ways.

But that doesn’t change the decade-long facts.

“Losing in the first round,” said Carlisle, “is something we don't like doing … We’ve just got to keep building the team around (Doncic.) This is going to be an important offseason on many levels.”

And Carlisle, with a contract that runs through the 2022-23 season, will continue to be a centerpiece of the build.

USATSI_16217267
News

Mavs’ Cuban Speaks on Coach Carlisle’s Future

luka kp clip 118-108
News

Is Porzingis Nearing his End with Mavs?

48C09A95-0966-4D4E-9260-7F2825AB6FE1
News

Kristaps Porzingis Trade: NBA Odds - and Myles Turner as Mavs Target

9B0CEA16-D546-4A3E-A8A8-9D84F14213B2
News

Mavs Donuts: ‘We’ll Give Everything to be Great’ - Luka

IMG_2359
Mavs Step Back Podcast

Luka Doncic's Epic Game 7 Not Enough; Mavs' Front Office Has To Step Up

USATSI_16084314_168388359_lowres
News

‘Nothing Yet’: Luka Doncic On Accomplishments After Game 7 Loss

EFB4B654-D935-437A-B48A-1FC1A284E6CD
News

Mavericks' Season Ends With 126-111 Game 7 Loss To Clippers

USATSI_16167732_168388359_lowres
News

'It's Going To Be A War': Mavs Prepared For Game 7 Showdown