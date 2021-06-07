Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsPodcastsSI.com
Search
Kristaps Porzingis Trade: NBA Odds - and Myles Turner as Mavs Target

Kristaps Porzingis Trade: NBA Odds - and Myles Turner as Mavs Target

Could Dallas trade Kristaps Porzingis? It’s in play - and the oddsmakers know it.
Author:
Publish date:
Could Dallas trade Kristaps Porzingis? It’s in play - and the oddsmakers know it.

The imperfect fit between the Dallas Mavericks and Kristaps Porzingis is, now that the team’s NBA season is over, a sort of “open secret.”

We are quite sure Dallas will attempt to trade KP this off-season in search of a different partner for Luka Doncic.

And the oddsmakers seem to be of the same mind.

This just in: 

ABA1ECAA-FA16-4E27-AC99-0F7359EB9654

With every performance by Porzingis that didn’t live up to his max-money contract, more doubt inevitably started to creep in, and in the end, he was a sidebar contributor in Dallas’ Round 1 playoff loss to the Clippers.

GAME STORY: Mavs Ride Doncic's Heroics to 105-100 Game 5 Victory

Our own Grant Afseth recently wrote about how the Mavs could take advantage of the dysfunction the Indiana Pacers are currently experiencing and snag T.J. Warren. And we will  examine a host of other names, too. (Boston’s Marcus Smart, anybody?) But one DallasBasketball.com source has us sniffing around another Pacers possibility.

According to said source, there could be interest that would unite the Mavs and Pacers’ versatile big man Myles Turner. If Dallas does ultimately decide to move on from Porzingis, trading him to Indiana for Turner might be one of the more realistic options the Mavs front office will have.

READ MORE: Mavs Donuts: On Carlisle's New Game Plan & Doncic's 'Warrior' Will

Turner only averaged 12.6 points and 6.5 rebounds per game this season, but he also averages a league-best 3.4 blocks per game. Turner may not be the volume scorer Porzingis is (or at least that KP was in the regular season), but his consistent defense could make him a much better fit next to Doncic in coach Rick Carlisle’s offense.

Think of the impact Willie Cauley-Stein has on defense when he enters the game for Porzingis. That’s essentially what it would be like for Turner in Dallas, except he’s better and more consistent on both ends of the floor.

“He’s the future of the 5-position in the NBA,” said Carlisle of Turner a few years ago when it was again rumored that that the Mavs had interest in him.

“(Turner is) a guy that can roll and finish above the rim. Half-roll and make plays. He can shoot mid range and he can shoot long-range. And he can drive the ball. He’s got the whole skill-set and he’s still very young.”

Two years later, all of that still remains true. Also true is our willingness to bet that Porzingis’ moping and pouting has about reached its end in Dallas.

48C09A95-0966-4D4E-9260-7F2825AB6FE1
News

Kristaps Porzingis Trade: NBA Odds - and Myles Turner as Mavs Target

9B0CEA16-D546-4A3E-A8A8-9D84F14213B2
News

Mavs Donuts: ‘We’ll Give Everything to be Great’ - Luka

IMG_2359
Mavs Step Back Podcast

Luka Doncic's Epic Game 7 Not Enough; Mavs' Front Office Has To Step Up

USATSI_16084314_168388359_lowres
News

‘Nothing Yet’: Luka Doncic On Accomplishments After Game 7 Loss

EFB4B654-D935-437A-B48A-1FC1A284E6CD
News

Mavericks' Season Ends With 126-111 Game 7 Loss To Clippers

USATSI_16167732_168388359_lowres
News

'It's Going To Be A War': Mavs Prepared For Game 7 Showdown

IMG_1807
Mavs Step Back Podcast

Can Doncic Deliver Knockout Punch For Mavs In Game 7?

luka kaw 6
News

Mavs Donuts: Luka Ready for Game 7; ‘We Have To Believe’