Mavs Talk: ‘We Can Beat Anybody’; Luka Doncic Bond With Kobe and Gianna Bryant

With Dirk Nowitzki and George W. Bush watching courtside on Thursday night, the Dallas Mavericks defeated the Brooklyn Nets 113-109.

Just a night later, the Mavs took care of business against the Cleveland Cavaliers to clinch its fourth division title in franchise history. The 110-90 win featured 24 points from Mavs star Luka Doncic, who wore a sweatshirt honoring the late Kobe and Gigi Bryant during postgame interviews.

Dorian Finney-Smith believes that with this level of play, the Mavs can compete against any team:

"Sometimes when we play teams that's not as good as Brooklyn, we don't come out with that fight. If we come out like we did tonight, we can beat anybody."

Now let's hear Mavs talk:

Doncic after a 24 point, 10 rebound, 8 assist game:

"It was one of the worst games I played, but we got a win. That's all that matters."

Doncic on Dirk and George W. Bush being courtside:

"It's very special to have those guys here. Obviously Dirk, for me, is something to look up to here in Dallas. He's an amazing player, an amazing person. It just feels special when he's out there."

Coach Rick Carlisle on the win-streak:

“We’ve got a little momentum here. We’ve got to keep it going.”

Carlisle on the Mavericks winning a division title:

“Listen, I think it’s something that’s always worthwhile. It shows that you’re the best team in your region of the league. It’s big and we’ll take it.”

Tim Hardaway Jr. on the Mavs’ record (39-28):

Everybody knows what time it is. It's that postseason energy, that postseason atmosphere, and that postseason grit that you have to be willing to have."

Josh Richardson on the division title:

“Pretty dope, but we really want to start winning things for real in a couple of weeks. I think that’s the big deal here.”

The Mavs will look to build on their recent success on Sunday at 6:00 PM CST when they face the Cleveland Cavaliers once again at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

