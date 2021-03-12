NewsPodcastsSI.com
Search

Mavs Talk: ‘We Just Weren’t Right,' Says Carlisle

Mavs Talk: ‘We Just Weren’t Right’, Says Rick Carlisle After 116-108 Loss to Oklahoma City Thunder
Author:
Publish date:

The shorthanded Dallas Mavericks had a tough night on Thursday night, losing 116-108 to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Coach Rick Carlisle called the beginning of the game a "horrendous start" for the Mavericks, who played without Dallas star players Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis on the back-to-back.

Dallas fell behind to 35-19 at the end of the first quarter. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the charge for OKC, putting up 35 points and six assists.

On the other hand, multiple Mavericks players stepped up, including Josh Richardson (27 points), Jalen Brunson (26 points), and Tim Hardaway Jr. (24 points).

READ MORE: Luka's Lineup, Oprah Vs. NBA, Mavs Hot Jerseys - Whitt's End

Now let's hear Mavs talk:

Tim Hardaway Jr. on the loss:

“Give them credit… There could be a lot said about us being on back-to-back and so on, but hey, everybody’s putting on a uniform out there and competing. We’ve just got to be better.”

READ MORE: Mavs Sit Luka & KP, Lose At OKC

Carlisle on what went wrong:

“We just weren’t right… The ball wasn’t moving. Defensively we weren’t concentrating well enough and we didn’t have enough presence, so we’re looking at a difficult night.”

Richardson on the close game:

“If we had started pushing three minutes, maybe four minutes earlier, I think it’s a different game.”

Brunson on not using excuses:

“We know what type of team we are at full strength… It’s just on the guys that were playing tonight: It’s on us. We started the push way too late”.

READ MORE: Porzingis Trade Rumors Persist - But Mavs Think He's 'Trending Up'

Next up, the Mavericks (19-17) will travel to face the Denver Nuggets (21-15) on Saturday at 7:30 PM CST.

CONTINUE READING: Mavs Donuts: Luka Doncic Already Earning Next $195 Million Contract

gettyimages-1231657922-2048x2048
News

Mavs Talk: ‘We Just Weren’t Right’, Says Carlisle

op luka
News

Luka's Lineup, Oprah Vs. NBA, Mavs Hot Jerseys - Whitt's End

jalen b
News

Mavs Sit Luka & KP, Lose At OKC

rick kp clutch
News

Porzingis Trade Rumors Persist - But Mavs Think He's 'Trending Up'

Luka-Doncics-net-worth-in-2020
News

Mavs Donuts: Luka Doncic Already Earning Next $195 Million Contract

brunson thunder
News

Mavs BREAKING: Luka & Porzingis To Rest Vs. OKC: GAMEDAY

USATSI_15704284
Mavs Step Back Podcast

Mavs Step Back LIVE: Porzingis Stars; DeRozan & Aldridge As Trade Targets?

USATSI_15703451_168388359_lowres
News

Porzingis Pushes Mavs Past Spurs, 115-104; Doncic Climbs Record Books