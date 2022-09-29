Mike Rhyner Confirms Comeback, Joining Mavericks Flagship Radio Station: 'I'm Back, Bitches!’

SEPT. 29: DFW RADIO LEGEND JOINS MAVS FLAGSHIP RADIO STATION

Texas Radio Hall of Famer Mike Rhyner has confirmed the worst-kept secret in DFW: He's unretiring to join the Dallas Mavericks flagship radio station, which this week will flip formats from alternative rock to sports/guy talk.

As we reported in an exclusive story last weekend, Rhyner is set to be the signature voice on 97.1 The Freak, which replaces 97.1 The Eagle. The station - which last season nabbed Mavs games away from ESPN Radio after a 20-year run - will continue to broadcast the team's games as it did in the 2021-22 season.

No official announcement has been made about the third sports station joining the DFW landscape, but Rhyner on Thursday - as only he can do - confirmed it with a video in which he simply says, "I"m back, bitches."

SEPT 4 NEW INFO ON UDOKA

The Boston Celtics on Thursday announced a yearlong suspension for coach Ime Udoka on Thursday, one day after reports of Udoka engaging in an intimate relationship with a Celtics staffer.

What went wrong?

Details emerged late Thursday that while the relationship began as consensual, the female recently accused Udoka of “making unwanted comments” toward her. That led to an internal review, and now the NBA Finals team is making a massive change. ... and there, we write about how the league - Dallas Mavs included - has a few too many of these incidents - when one is really too many.

SEPT 21 DSJ GETS NEXT NBA OPPORTUNITY

Despite our constant … suggesting, the Mavs decided not to give former point guard Dennis Smith Jr. a second chance in Dallas. Smith Jr. made it clear on one of our recent Mavs Step Back Podcast episodes that Dallas would be his preferred destination.

Soon after the Mavs announced their full training camp roster, Shams Charania reported that Smith Jr. agreed to a deal with his home-state Charlotte Hornets. If he couldn’t get his top wish of reuniting with his former Mavs teammates Luka Doncic and Dorian Finney-Smith, getting to play near family is as good of a consolation prize as it gets.

SEPT 16 SCHRODER RETURNS TO LAKERS

Dennis Schroder was one of the top remaining players in free agency, but is now unavailable. He agreed to a one-year deal worth $2.64 million with the Los Angeles Lakers.

While the Lakers' point guard rotation appears to be overloaded between Patrick Beverely, Russell Westbrook, Kendrick Nunn, and Schroder, there is more to consider. Beverley and Nunn are viewed as shooting guards instead of initiators.

SEPT 12 ANDREJ STOJAKOVIC VISITS LONGHORNS

Peja Stojakovic was only a Maverick for half of the 2010-11 season, but it was a memorable one, as the team went on to upset LeBron James' Miami Heat in the NBA Finals. In 19 playoff games, Stojakovic averaged 7.1 points on 37.7 percent shooting from deep in 18.4 minutes of action off the bench. That included a 21-point performance on 7-7 shooting in the Mavs' sweep-clinching Game 4 win over Kobe Bryant's two-time defending champion Los Angeles Lakers in the second round.

As it turns out, the apple doesn't fall too far from the tree, as Peja's son Andrej is now getting ready to take a major step in his basketball career. On Monday, pictures surfaces of the 2023 five-star recruit making his official visit with the Texas Longhorns. Andrej still hasn't decided where he'll attend college, but perhaps his father's Texas ties will end up having an influence.

SEPT 7 LUKA NAILS IMPOSSIBLE 3 OVER GOBERT

The budding Luka Doncic vs. Rudy Gobert rivalry has been a fun one to keep up with over the last few years. Gobert got the best of Doncic in the Olympics last summer, and Doncic eliminated Gobert from the NBA playoffs in May.

Now, with both players meeting again in EuroBasket play, Doncic seems to have the upper hand yet again … at least in the first half, where he poured in 27 points, including this insane one-legged 3-pointer against Gobert with the clock winding down.

SEPT 2 TYLER DORSEY DELIVERS FOR GREECE

During Greece's 89-85 win over Croatia on Friday, Tyler Dorsey provided a pivotal 27 points and five rebounds. He scored 18 of his points in just a 12-minute span to help offer Greece an even greater advantage before halftime.

Dorsey has a prime opportunity to showcase his abilities in EuroBasket 2022 playing alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo. So far, he's seizing the moment.

SEPT 1 DONOVAN MITCHELL TO CLEVELAND

With the 2022-23 NBA season less than two months away, one big trade domino just fell in Utah…

Nearly everybody thought Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell was going to end up with the New York Knicks … but the Cleveland Cavaliers had other things in mind.

According to multiple reports, the Jazz have traded Mitchell to the Cavs in exchange for Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen, Ochai Agbaji, three unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps. With the trade, the Cavs now appear to be a real threat in the Eastern Conference.

Now, the next questions are: What will happen with the rest of Utah’s veterans? Can the Mavs potentially work their way into a trade for Bojan Bogdanovic, Mike Conley or Jordan Clarkson? … Or will other teams swoop in and beat them to it? Let’s find out.

SEPT 1 LUKA & SLOVENIA LEFT HANGING?

As the defending 2017 EuroBasket champions, you’d think the least FIBA could’ve done is make sure the Slovenian national team had proper transportation set up for their opening match. However, according a handful of social media posts, a team bus was never coordinated for Slovenia, and they had to take separate taxis to their match against Lithuania.

After beating Lithuania on their home floor last summer in an Olympics qualifying match, many wondered if Lithuania would have more motivation than Slovenia on Thursday. However, perhaps Doncic, Dragic and Slovenia have a little extra motivation now that they feel they’ve been disrespected.

Unsurprisingly, this inconvenience that causes a 20-minute delay didn’t keep Doncic from signing autographs for fans.

AUG 31 MAVS BRASS GATHERS FOR DIRK’S JERSEY RETIREMENT IN GERMANY

The German national team will retire Nowitzki’s legendary No. 14 on Thursday. Nowitzki will be the first German national team player to receive this honor.

Given the coincidence of Nowitzki and Doncic both being in Germany at the same time, it made sense for the entire Mavericks front office plus others to make the long flight. This Mavs contingency includes owner Mark Cuban, GM Nico Harrison, coach Jason Kidd, VP Michael Finley, former assistant coach Jamahl Mosley, who is now the head coach of the Orlando Magic, long-time NBA reporter Marc Stein … and the man himself, Dirk Nowitzki.

Click here for more information on Doncic’s EuroBasket schedule and how to watch.

