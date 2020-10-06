SI.com
NBA 2K Heavily Features Mavs, Doncic in 2K21 Next-Gen Preview

Dalton Trigg

NBA 2K has been the most popular basketball simulation game for as long as we can remember, despite the franchise showing minimal improvements over the last few years. With new Xbox and PlayStation consoles set to release around the holidays, however, it appears that 2K’s best product yet is on the horizon.

On Tuesday, 2K released its ‘Next-Gen Gameplay’ trailer on Twitter, which mainly featured a matchup between Luka Doncic’s Dallas Mavericks and Steph Curry’s Golden State Warriors. Before they actually show the gameplay itself, the preview begins by showing Doncic walking out of the tunnel at American Airlines Center and dapping up Mavs owner Mark Cuban.

Historically, the Mavs haven’t really ever received much love from 2K. Even when Dirk Nowitzki was in his prime, and the Mavs were making the playoffs every single year, 2K always struggled to make Dirk look like Dirk, not just with his physical appearance, but also with how his patented one-legged fadeaway looked.

The rise of Doncic to All-NBA stardom in just his second season at age 21 seems to have gotten the attention of the folks at 2K. Even Doncic’s go-to move, the step-back three, is featured in the preview and looks as authentic as ever.

The preview ends on a less Mavs-friendly note, with Curry hitting a buzzer-beating three to beat Dallas at home, but hey, we can’t expect to have it all at one time, right?

Regardless, it was nice to not only see the Mavs get some well-deserved spotlight but also that 2K has apparently put the time and effort into making its next-gen game its best product yet. We’ll be sure to give you a full breakdown of the Mavs on 2K21 once the next-gen consoles are released.

