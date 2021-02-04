NBA All-Star Voting: Where's Luka Doncic?

The votes are rolling in, and Luka Doncic's position among the NBA tars is making sense

DALLAS - The 2021 NBA All-Star Game is coming and the first round of voting for the best players in the league is here. ... with the leading vote-getters in the West and East, respectively, making sense ...

And with Luka Doncic's position making sense as well.

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James leads all front-court candidates in the West with 2,288,676 votes after the first returns of voting, per the NBA. James is averaging 25.0 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 7.5 assists a game.

In the East, it is Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets leading the front court with 2,302,705 votes. Durant has averaged an impressive 30.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 5.2 assists in the 17 games he has played this season.

The rest of the East leaders are Bradley Beal, Kyrie Irving, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Joel Embiid.

The rest of the West? The starting lineup would feature Stephen Curry, Dallas Mavericks' MVP candidate Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic, and Kawhi Leonard along with James.

The NBA All-Star Game is scheduled to be played on March 7 in Atlanta, Georgia, and as the votes pile up, fans are obviously overlooking what Dallas hopes are temporary struggles (the 9-13 Mavs won in Atlanta on Wednesday to finally break a losing streak that mushroomed to six games) while celebrating the individual brilliance of Doncic, who at age 21 and in just his third NBA season is coming off an All-Star year and a first-team All-NBA berth by this year averaging 27 points, nine rebounds and 9.6 assists per game.

