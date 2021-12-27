NBA Decreases COVID Protocol Period; Mavs to Have Doncic Back Soon

The NBA announced that it is reducing the health and safety protocols quarantine period, and reinforcements, including Luka Doncic, could be on the way very soon for the Dallas Mavericks.

Today, the NBA announced that it is reducing the health and safety protocols quarantine period from 10 days to six days for vaccinated players and coaches, according to a report by ESPN.

This is a significant development for the Dallas Mavericks, as they have had a number of players who have been in protocols.

Superstar Luka Doncic, who is vaccinated, is currently in his 5th day of quarantine, meaning that he could potentially be cleared for action as soon as Tuesday. Doncic was getting ready to make his return from an ankle sprain last Thursday against the Milwaukee Bucks before having to enter the health and safety protocols, which caused him to miss that game and the Mavs’ Christmas Day game against the Utah Jazz.

Tim Hardaway Jr. could make his return as soon as tomorrow as well being that he has been in protocols for five days as well. Reggie Bullock, who has now been in protocols for eight days, should be able to return immediately if he is vaccinated.

Head coach Jason Kidd has done an admirable job with this ‘Makeshift Mavs’ roster, despite enduring a handful of close, tough losses to the Lakers, Wolves, Bucks and Jazz. The team’s scrappy, energetic play, due in part to the 10-day hardship additions of Theo Pinson and Marquese Chriss, even prompted owner Mark Cuban to say that there could be some ‘hard’ roster decisions coming up soon.

Hopefully for Dallas, this period without its main contributors will pay dividends for the rest of the roster going forward this season. Regardless, it’s nice to know that Doncic and other Mavs reinforcements are on the way back at a crucial part of the season.