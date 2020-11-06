SI.com
Dallas Basketball
HomeNewsMavs Step Back PodcastDBcom Boards
Search

NBA Has A Start Date - And A Mavvy Christmas?

Mike Fisher

DALLAS - Basketball is back. 

The National Basketball Players Association voted Thursday to support the NBA plan to launch this coming 2920-21 season on Dec. 22, and to move forward with the concept of a reduced 72-game season.

Along with this reason for hoops celebration is the smart speculation that the Christmas Day games - annually on national TV - will include an appearance by Luka Doncic and his Dallas Mavericks.

Christmas Day is always NBA showcase time. And this is Luka’s time.

The NBA owners and the NBPA still must iron out a myriad of financial issues. And of course, there is the ever-present issue of COVID-19, which created the chain reaction of events that brings us here.

COVID caused the postponement of the end of the last NBA season ... which led to play in the NBA bubble in Orlando and as a result, the inability to play a full 82-game schedule.

Also featured as part of the plan presented to players (and now approved by the teams' player reps): training camps are slated to begin on Dec. 1.

 The ongoing coronavirus pandemic could still get in the way of these plans. But the dates being set - from the NBA Draft on Nov. 18 to the start of the regular season in the days leading up to Christmas - should be taken as positive signs of confidence from the NBA’s powers-that-be.

And the distinct possibility that the Dallas Mavericks will be featured players when the NBA takes the national stage should be taken as a positive sign for MFFL as well.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mavs Willing To Trade 18th Pick In NBA Draft - With 'Win-Now' Goal

The Dallas Mavs Are Shopping A Trade Of Their No. 18 NBA Draft Pick - With A 'Win-Now' Goal

Mike Fisher

LOOK: Delonte West Is Back On A Basketball Court

First. Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban gives us a new picture of a troubled former NBA standout in rehab. And now? Delonte West is on a basketball court

Mike Fisher

NBA Execs Envision Rudy Gobert Trade To Mavs

NBA Execs Envision A Utah Jazz Trade Of Center Rudy Gobert To The Dallas Mavs

Mike Fisher

'Several Teams' Discussing Jrue Holiday Trade With Pelicans; The Sense Of Mavs Interest

The New Orleans Pelicans are reportedly discussing Jrue Holiday trades with several teams with the NBA Draft just two weeks away; Could the Dallas Mavericks be one of those teams trying to acquire the two-way star?

Dalton Trigg

Dallas Mavs Star Luka Doncic Has ‘One Thing You Can’t Teach'

Opponents Acknowledge: Dallas Mavs Star Luka Doncic Has ‘One Thing You Can’t Teach'

Mike Fisher

Frequent Mavs Rumor Target Bradley Beal Says Wizards Are Getting Trade Offers

Bradley Beal - A Frequent Topic of Dallas Mavs Speculation - Is Aware of The Wizards Getting NBA Trade Offers - And Has A ‘Get Out’ Plan

Mike Fisher

Will Mavs' Porzingis Miss Start Of NBA Season?

According to Dr. Rajpal Brar, DPT, Dallas Mavericks star Kristaps Porzingis is unlikely to be ready for the star of the NBA season if the start date is set for December 22nd.

Dalton Trigg

WATCH: Mavs Doncic & Dirk Star On DFW Mural

Dirk Nowitzki and Luka Doncic are two of four Dallas sports stars on a mural being painted in DFW to honor great Dallas Mavericks and Dallas Cowboys

BriAmaranthus

WATCH: Dallas Mavs Unveil Their NBA 'Hardwood Classic' Court

It Really Is Easy Being Green; WATCH As The Dallas Mavs Unveil Their NBA 'Hardwood Classic' Court

Mike Fisher

Whitt's End: 'City Of Champions' is Dallas, Thanks To Mavs' Cuban

Whitt's End: 'City Of Champions'? In Dallas, Thanks To Mavs' Cuban; Plus History Of Mavs Assistants In Charge And Luka Doncic's Shoes

Richie Whitt