DALLAS - Basketball is back.

The National Basketball Players Association voted Thursday to support the NBA plan to launch this coming 2920-21 season on Dec. 22, and to move forward with the concept of a reduced 72-game season.

Along with this reason for hoops celebration is the smart speculation that the Christmas Day games - annually on national TV - will include an appearance by Luka Doncic and his Dallas Mavericks.

Christmas Day is always NBA showcase time. And this is Luka’s time.

The NBA owners and the NBPA still must iron out a myriad of financial issues. And of course, there is the ever-present issue of COVID-19, which created the chain reaction of events that brings us here.

COVID caused the postponement of the end of the last NBA season ... which led to play in the NBA bubble in Orlando and as a result, the inability to play a full 82-game schedule.

Also featured as part of the plan presented to players (and now approved by the teams' player reps): training camps are slated to begin on Dec. 1.

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic could still get in the way of these plans. But the dates being set - from the NBA Draft on Nov. 18 to the start of the regular season in the days leading up to Christmas - should be taken as positive signs of confidence from the NBA’s powers-that-be.

And the distinct possibility that the Dallas Mavericks will be featured players when the NBA takes the national stage should be taken as a positive sign for MFFL as well.