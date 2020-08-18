SI.com
Even Clippers Think Mavs Got Screwed - But KP Must 'Be Smarter'

Mike Fisher

Kristaps Porzingis' reflection on his Dallas Mavericks' 118-110 Game 1 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers in Monday's NBA Playoffs game, from which the 7-3 star was ejected?

"I just have to be smart,'' he said, "and not let my emotions get the better of me.”

Maybe so. And along with that, maybe the officiating crew needs to be smarter and less emotional, too - a take that even KP's foe Marcus Morris agrees.

“I didn’t think it was much of nothing, honestly,” Morris said. "I didn’t think it was enough to get technical fouls. I wish that Porzingis played because it’s the playoffs, man, nobody should get thrown out in playoffs.''

Unfortunately, Monday's refs do not agree. They whistled KP for a technical foul early after wrongly assessing his blocked shot as a foul, causing him to wave a fist in the air - by rule, a violation ... when the refs choose to call it. Later came the play on which Morris tackled Luka Doncic, causing Porzingis to come to Doncic's aid.

Almost universally on social media - from Dirk Nowitzki to LeBron James to Patrick Mahomes - basketball watchers termed the call "soft.''

“No, of course (not),'' said Porzingis when asked if he agreed with the second T, which earned him an ejection. “I understand we got into it a little bit and I saw him getting into Luka’s face and I didn’t like it. That’s why I reacted. 

"That’s a smart thing to do on their part,'' said KP, an "All-Bubble'' performer who was thumbed out of the game with 14 points, leaving Doncic (an NBA playoff-record debut 42 points) mostly alone to try to survive the powerful Clippers. "I just have to be smarter and control my emotions next time.''

"Next time'' is Game 2, Clippers and Mavs on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. CT. Porzingis staying available - and being allowed to do so by over-officious zebras - would be helpful.

"I know that really hurt their team,'' Morris said of KP's early shower. "Not my fault, but I didn’t think it was that serious.”

