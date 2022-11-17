NBA Power Rankings: Offensive Struggles Pushing Mavs Back?
The Dallas Mavericks are hoped to get back in the saddle this week after two winnable losses against the Orlando Magic and Washington Wizards in recent games.
The momentum toward a bounce back was evident in Saturday's 117-112 win against the Portland Trail Blazers, and they hoped that would’ve snowballed during this five-game homestand this week.
The team's "egregious" losses last week, coupled with its two wins place the Mavs in 10th for this week's power rankings from The Athletic, three spots behind where they were previously.
"The Mavs possess one of the toughest schedules in the NBA so far, which makes those bad losses even more confusing," The Athletic writes. "They should have looked at those games as gifts, although maybe they did and that’s why they didn’t bring it the way they should."
A big part of those losses came with the team's inconsistency in creating on offense. Outside of Luka Doncic and Spencer Dinwiddie, the team has struggled to find creation with Christian Wood's ankle injury keeping him on the sideline.
"They’re still trying to figure out some balance with attacking around Luka Dončić, as he’s putting up a historic usage rate," writes The Athletic. "Spencer Dinwiddie is on fire as his running mate, but they’re going to need Christian Wood to be healthy and Tim Hardaway Jr. to get going soon. Tough schedule this coming week, but all four are at home."
After splitting games between the Los Angeles Clippers and Houston Rockets this week, the Mavs play the Denver Nuggets two times (Fri., Sun.) at home this weekend.
