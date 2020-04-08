NBA Stars Playing H.O.R.S.E.? Yes, Please. Starring Luka Doncic? Yes, Please.

DALLAS - The NBA is currently working on a televised H.O.R.S.E. competition in which some of the league’s brightest superstars would participate. It's a wonderful way to kill some COVID-19 time, a cool way to showcase some unique talent, and a safe game to play - as the participants don't even have to be in the same city, let alone the same gym.

And an NBA All-Star H.O.R.S.E. game absolutely, positively, simply must feature ... Luka Doncic.

Think about it. Maybe only Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors - who has been doing it longer and at a championship level - has a better resume.

Right?

Right?

Or maybe Luka has been doing this for a long, long time.

Right?

NBA games. Practice. Euro games. All-Star stuff ...

Right?

Yes, the participants need to be “high-profile” and yes, there is a place for LeBron James, James Harden, Giannis Antetokounmpo and whomever. If you want "star power'' plus "somebody who will actually take and make unusually entertaining shots,'' who better than Luka?

Do it for prize money. Do it for charity. Sponsorships right now are hard to come by, but this can change that. Players want challenges; they're competitive and where are they putting that energy right now?

Put it into H.O.R.S.E.

From the start, Doncic - the Rookie of the Year last season and this year an NBA All-Star starter and an MVP candidate before the hiatus - has boldly muscled up to the competition, despite starting in the league as a teenager. He is one of the guys other players would pay to see as he continues to muscle-up, out-think and out-create opponents, even Curry's Warriors.

Luka isn't get the GOAT. But he is the H.O.R.S.E. Right?