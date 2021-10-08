New Mavs Take The Floor: GAMEDAY vs. Clippers

The Dallas Mavericks host the Los Angeles Clippers in a rematch of the 2020-21 playoff series.

DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks started the Jason Kidd era with a preseason win and now will host the Los Angeles Clippers in a Friday rematch of the 2020-21 playoff series.

Dallas beat the Utah Jazz on Wednesday; a feel-good win that featured some impressive minutes from new roster additions and confirmed that star Luka Doncic is in strong form to start the season. Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis played 16 minutes, all in the first half. Expect Dallas to be cautious with their stars throughout the preseason slate.

The Clippers, who rested most of their starters in the second half, are coming off of a home loss to Sacramento.

Dallas' second preseason game will likely serve as the debut of new acquisition guard Frank Ntilikina. More new faces to watch for; Moses Brown and Sterling Brown.

INJURY REPORT: For Dallas; Reggie Bullock (rest), Maxi Kleber (rest) and Tyrell Terry (not with team) will be out.

FLASHBACK: Last season, the Mavs finished fifth in the Western Conference with a 42-30 record before losing in the first round of the playoffs to the Clippers.

RECORDS: DALLAS MAVERICKS (1-0) VS. LA CLIPPERS (1-1)

ODDS: The Mavs are 3.5-point underdogs to the Clippers on FanDuel.

WHEN: Friday, October 8, 2021 • 7:30 p.m. CT

LOCATION: American Airlines Center (Dallas, TX)

TV/RADIO: BSSW / NBA TV, 97.1 The Eagle (KEGL)

NEXT: Dallas continues its four-game preseason slate against the Charlotte Hornets on Oct. 13 at 5:30 p.m. CT. The preseason concludes on the road on Oct. 15 when the Mavericks face the reigning NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks at 7 p.m. CT.

FINAL WORD: Kidd on the supposed tension between Doncic and Porzingis last season:

"I'm excited. I think the relationship between the two of them is at a high level. I think the relationship is great.