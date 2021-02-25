NFL Star Sends ‘Tryout’ Mixtape To Mavs’ Cuban

Garrett, the Cleveland Browns standout via Texas A&M, has essentially sent his audition tape to Mavs team owner Mark Cuban

The Dallas Mavericks are in the news due to NBA trade gossip. NFL defensive end Myles Garrett wants in on the conversation.

On Wednesday, the 25-year-old star shared his own basketball highlight video while asking Cuban, “Do you need a point guard?”

The Mavs actually do not need an oversized point guard, as that is the job of All-Star starter Luka Doncic. But there is no denying that Garrett - who jokingly reached out to Cuban instead of the Cleveland Cavaliers as Garrett is from the DFW area - has some skills that go beyond being a two-time Pro Bowler.

Garrett, who is 6-4 and 275 pounds, has previously showcased his ability to dominate on the basketball court via this video showing him bullying opposing defenders in a pick-up game.

So yeah, he is a “big guard.” But he’s a better defensive end. And so the Mavericks, while they surely appreciate the fun-loving offer, will stay focused on issues like getting Kristaps Porzingis involved and maybe on looking at trade ideas involving the likes of John Collins of the Atlanta Hawks.