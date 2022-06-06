‘Them MF’ers Got Us,’ Says Mikal Bridges of Mavs’ Playoff Win Over Suns

Although the Dallas Mavericks’ exciting postseason run was cut short in the Western Conference finals against the Golden State Warriors, the thrilling moments from a seven-game, second-round series victory over the league-leading Phoenix Suns will not soon be forgotten.

Over the weekend, Suns’ All-Defensive Team forward Mikal Bridges joined JJ Redick's "The Old Man & the Three" podcast and gave a candid interview about how he felt watching the Mavs demolish his team.

Joe Camproeale-USA TODAY Sports

“It was a good series. I think when we went up 3-2 I think we had a feeling we all thought we was going to win in Dallas. Once they won, even though it was home advantage, you know better than me… Game 7 is just like, now it's up for grabs… I don't think you feel the homecourt advantage as much because they're so confident and now it's like there's really nothing to lose… It got real scary.”

Bridges might have his teammate Devin Booker to thank for the back-to-back blowout losses after the Suns went up 3-2 in the series. In Game 5, Booker flopped in order to get a flagrant foul called on Dorian Finney-Smith. When Booker finally got off the floor, he looked at the crowd and called what he did “The Luka Special.”

On his way off the court that night, Doncic responded, “Everybody acting tough when they up!,” and the rest is history. The Mavs went on to win Games 6 and 7 by a combined 60 points.

“I remember I just looked up (at the scoreboard in Game 7), I felt they were just scoring every time … I can hear them, I can just hear them every time they score and just the energy every single time,” said Bridges.

“I mean credit to them, everybody played really well. I just didn’t think that would happen, especially Dallas. Dallas is good, but I remember besides this playoffs, I don't think I lost to them, the Suns haven’t lost to them in years. So every time we play them it’s like, ‘oh we have their number. We have their number’ and them mother******* got us.”

You can follow Dalton Trigg on Twitter at @dalton_trigg

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Mavericks? Click Here.

Follow DallasBasketball.com on Twitter.