Solar Eclipse: Doncic Dominates Booker, CP3; Mavs Blow Out Suns in Game 7

The Dallas Mavericks are going back the the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2011.

The Dallas Mavericks knew they had to find a way to bring their home success on the road to Phoenix if they wanted a real chance of upsetting the top-seeded Suns in the Western Conference semifinals.

Whatever coach Jason Kidd said to his guys before Game 7, his message was received loud and clear, as the Mavs went on to completely annihilate the Suns on their home court, 123-90. Dallas will now face the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Finals. It's the Mavs' first WCF appearance since the 2011 championship season.

As expected, Luka Doncic, who was the best player in the series, was the star of show, finishing with 35 points, 10 rebounds and four assists on 12-19 shooting from the field, including 6-11 from 3-point range. Doncic did all of that in just 30 minutes of action due to blow out.

Said Luka (who shalt not be mocked), in a postgame understatement: "That was amazing.''

Spencer Dinwiddie, who struggled all series long, came through for Dallas in the biggest game of the season. He started his scoring onslaught early and often en route to a 30-point performance on 11-15 shooting, including 5-7 from deep. Dinwiddie only played 25 minutes in Game 7.

The last part of the of the dynamic point-guard duo, Jalen Brunson, also got in on the fun, as he pitched in 24 points on 11-19 shooting. Brunson also grabbed six rebounds, dished out two assists and tallied one steal in his 30 minutes.

Despite all the nice stat lines on offense, the Mavs' defense was the biggest story of the game, as it held the Suns to just 37.2 percent shooting from the field, including 33.3 percent from deep. Dallas made things as hard as humanly possible for Devin Booker and Chris Paul, holding them to a combined 21 points on just 7-22 from the field.

The Mavs will now travel to San Francisco to take on the Warriors in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals on Wednesday night at 8:00 p.m. CT on TNT. Dallas won the regular-season series with Golden State, 3-1. Stay tuned to DallasBasketball.com for more postgame coverage to come.