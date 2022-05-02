Mavs vs. Suns Game 1 Preview: Odds, Hostile Environment

A trip to the Western Conference finals is on the line for the Dallas Mavs against the Phoenix Suns.

In an expected "hostile environment," the Dallas Mavericks play the Phoenix Suns in Game 1 of the best-of-seven Western Conference semifinals featuring stars galore. The Mavs face the defending Western Conference champion Suns, who produced the NBA’s best regular season record of 64-18.

Superstars Devin Booker and Luka Doncic each missed three games in the first round, but both returned to help lead their teams to series wins. Dallas beat the Utah Jazz in six games to advance past the opening round for the first time since capturing the 2011 NBA title. The Suns beat the New Orleans Pelicans in six games.

The Suns swept the 2021-22 regular season series, 3-0, but they haven't played since Jan. 30 and Doncic missed the first two meetings.

Among the key factors in their next matchup is Deandre Ayton, who presents a different type of challenge than Rudy Gobert and Hassan Whiteside.

"We have to adapt," Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said. "Our game plan against Utah is not going to work against the Suns. We've already changed that mindset because we're not playing the Jazz. ... (Ayton and company) can hurt you in the paint. ... This isn't Gobert or Whiteside. These guys can put the ball in the basket.''

Can Dallas upset the Suns on the road? The Mavs have a chance to thanks to the brilliance of Doncic, the historic playoff run that Jalen Brunson is on and rugged team defense.

ODDS ARE: Teams that win Game 1 of a best-of- seven series go on to win the series 75.6 percent of the time (439-142). Dallas and Memphis were the only teams to advance past the first round this year after losing Game 1 of their opening round series.

RECORDS: DALLAS MAVERICKS (0-0) at PHOENIX SUNS (0-0)

WHEN: Monday, 9 p.m. CT

LOCATION: Footprint Center (Phoenix, AZ)

TV/RADIO: TNT, BSSW, 97.1 The Eagle (KEGL)

DALLAS INJURY REPORT: Tim Hardaway Jr. (left foot surgery) is out.

ODDS: The Mavs are currently 5.5-point underdogs to the Suns.

NEXT: Game 2 stays in the desert, tipping off at 9 p.m. CT on Wednesday.

QUOTABLE: Kidd on playing in Phoenix:

“Their fans get into the game and they’re into the game for the whole 48 minutes. So us playing in Utah hopefully gives us the sense of what a hostile environment is. It will be noisy. The fans in Phoenix definitely support their team, so we’ll be prepared for that, just like in Utah we were prepared for the noise.”