Pistons Named Suitor For Mavs Brunson & Finney-Smith; Grant Trade in Play?

The Detroit Pistons reportedly are a potential free agency suitor to keep tabs on for Dallas Mavericks' Jalen Brunson and Dorian Finney-Smith.

The Dallas Mavericks have some assets at their disposal ahead of the NBA trade deadline if they want to make somewhat of a splash move. However, their focus remains to re-sign Jalen Brunson and Dorian Finney-Smith when they reach free agency in the offseason.

There will be competition for the Mavericks in their efforts to retain both Brunson and Finney-Smith. Both players have filled integral roles throughout the 2021-22 season and have the attention of a variety of teams around the NBA.

According to Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer, the Pistons are 'believed to have particular interest' in both Dorian Finney-Smith and Jalen Brunson.

"Dallas remains invested in retaining both Jalen Brunson and Dorian Finney-Smith, despite wide-ranging interest in both Mavericks," Fischer wrote.

"The Pistons are believed to have a particular interest in Brunson, and Detroit can make a strong offer for the point guard in free agency to pair alongside Cade Cunningham—similar to his fit next to Luka Doncic. "

While sign-and-trade scenarios are a common practice in the NBA for teams operating over the salary cap, there are only a few teams projected to have cap space this summer—including the Pistons.

One of the players that Cade Cunningham received comparisons to when he was involved in the NBA Draft process was Luka Doncic. Given the success both Finney-Smith and Brunson have experienced alongside Doncic, it makes sense for them to feel that can be replicated playing with Cunningham.

The Pistons still need to decide what the future holds with Jerami Grant, who has been a common name in trade rumors throughout the season. Grant, who will be 28-years-old in mid-March, does not ideally fit Detroit's timeline building around Cunningham.

Moving Grant in a trade could help to net helpful assets, but it would also contradict using a significant share of their salary cap spending room to sign Finney-Smith. Keep in mind, Finney-Smith will be 29-years-old in early May and is reportedly seeking $15 million per season on his next deal.

Brunson, on the other hand, appears to be a cleaner match for the Pistons. Having a secondary ball-handler threat has been helpful for Luka Doncic and would be a worthwhile skill-set to pursue, whether Grant is on the roster or not.

Would trading Grant for one or both of Brunson and Finney-Smith now make sense for the Pistons? Is Grant enough of a difference-maker to change the Mavs’ stance on wanting to keep Brunson and Finney-Smith around long term? We should find out in less than 48 hours.