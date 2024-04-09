Dallas Mavs' P.J. Washington Ready for 'Surreal' Reunion Game vs. Charlotte Hornets

Mavs forward P.J. Washington is set to play his first game against his former team, the Hornets, since being traded.

CHARLOTTE — P.J. Washington is set to play at Spectrum Center for the first time since being traded from the Charlotte Hornets to the Dallas Mavericks in February.

"It's going to be a surreal moment," Washington said.

Grant Afseth - DallasBasketball.com Grant Afseth - DallasBasketball.com

Both the Hornets and Mavs held a morning shootaround on Tuesday before their matchup, affording Washington the chance to connect with some of his former teammates and interact with people with whom he built relationships during his five seasons in Charlotte.

"Obviously being drafted here, [playing here] is going to be great," Washington said. "I've already seen some of my old teammates. Some of the staff around here. So, I'm just happy to be back."

"It's a little weird being in this building, being on the opposing side," Washington continued. "But I think it's cool and I'm glad to be here. And I'm happy to see a lot of familiar faces. So, it feels good."

Washington has achieved a 19-7 record during the 26 games he's played with the Mavs. While he went through a perimeter shooting slump initially, he's averaged 12.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 1.5 assists, shooting 42.8% from the floor, 32.5% from beyond the arc, and 64.6% on free throws.

Washington most emphasized making a strong defensive impact for the Mavs amidst the team's defensive resurgence. No lineup with at least 100 minutes played since the NBA All-Star break has a better defensive rating than the starting five for Dallas, and Washington's versatility on the wing has played an important role.

"For me, it's just being able to make an impact defensively and change the game in that way," Washington said. I feel like I've done pretty well in that area, whether it's guarding the ball, guarding bigs, or guarding wings as well. So, I'm just trying to be versatile on that end."

Beyond on-ball defense, Washington has used his length and athleticism to be a disruptive presence as an off-ball defender, filling a needed void for the Mavs. With a 7'2.5" wingspan, he's leveraged his wingspan to disrupt finish attempts at the rim as a weak-side help defender, pried the ball lose helping on drives, and generally been a disruptive presence making rotations.

"I think [off-ball defensive] is just as important as it is on the ball because a lot of the passes in the league are off the ball, so just being aware and making sure your man's not cutting back door," Washington said. "Just trying to always be the help and make sure I'm talking and being aware on that side from my front."

No team has had a better defensive rating than the Mavs since March 6, including a 16-game sample size that features the team going 14-2. Washington emphasized how the team has been able to mix up defensive schemes more after gaining further continuity together.

"I think it's great that we're able to [use difference schemes] because we have so many guys that have length and long wingspan," Washington said. "Just being able to switch them no matter who we're playing is great. For us, obviously going into the playoffs, being able to match up versus different guys is going to be tough, so just excitement that we're gelling together at the right time and just excited to be here."

Playing with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving has naturally afforded Washington favorable opportunities offensively, given the attention they command from the defense. While LaMelo Ball is a crafty playmaker in his own right, it's a different dynamic in Dallas.

"Just two of the best ever play the game, so it makes it a lot easier for me," Washington said. "They bring so much attention, which opens up the game for a lot of different people. They made it a lot easier, for sure."

The early return of the trade has been favorable for the Mavs and Hornets has been favorable and Washington is glad it's played out that way for both sides. He's appreciated the chance to spend more time with family he has in Dallas, too.

"Obviously, leaving the city that drafted me and spent a lot of time here, so, just mixed emotions, but I'm excited both sides are doing well," Washington said. "I was excited to come back home to family. I have a lot of family and friends back in Dallas."