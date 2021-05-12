Porzingis Finally Returns? Mavs vs. Pelicans GAMEDAY

The Mavericks return home to face the New Orleans Pelicans in their second-to-last home game of the regular season.

DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks return home to face the New Orleans Pelicans in their second-to-last home game of the regular season. In Dallas final back-to-back of the season, the Mavs are hoping to bounce back after having their four-game win streak halted by the Grizzlies in a 133-104 road loss last night.

WESTERN CONFERENCE STANDINGS:

The Mavs fell back to the 6th seed in the Western Conference standings after the loss to Memphis. The Mavs "magic number" for avoiding the NBA's play-in tournament remains at two, meaning that any combination of Mavs' wins or Lakers' losses that equals two will lock Dallas into a top-six seed.

New Orleans saw their playoff hopes take a massive blow on Monday night, also losing to Memphis. The Pels are 11th in the conference, 2.5 games behind the Spurs for the final spot in the expanded playoff field with three games to play.

INJURY REPORT: Kristaps Porzingis, who has missed the last seven games with right knee soreness, is scheduled to return tonight vs. the Pelicans. Maxi Kleber returned Tuesday at Memphis from Achilles soreness and is available. JJ Redick (right heel soreness) is out.

For New Orleans, center Steven Adams (right first MTP sprain) as questionable and Brandon Ingram (left ankle sprain) as doubtful on the official injury update. Zion Williamson (left hand fracture) and Josh Hart (right thumb surgery) have been ruled out of Wednesday’s game at Dallas.

ODDS: The Mavs entered the day as 10-point favorites over the Pelicans, and the total over/under is 224.

BETTING TRENDS: The Pelicans are 7-0 against-the-spread in their last 7 road games and 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games overall. The Mavericks are 5-2 ATS in their last 7 games playing on 0 days rest and 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games overall. The under is 5-0 in Pelicans last 5 overall. The under is 4-1 in Mavericks last 5 home games.

RECORDS: DALLAS MAVERICKS (40-29) VS. NEW ORLEANS PELICANS (31-38)

WHEN: Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 8:00 p.m. CT

LOCATION: American Airlines Center (Dallas, TX)

TV/RADIO: NBA TV, BSSW, ESPN 103.3 FM, Univision 1270 AM

FINAL WORD: Luka Doncic is coming off one of his worst performances of the season, scoring just 12 points on 4-of-16 shooting from the field to go with five rebounds and five assists vs. Memphis.

“That game was obviously one of the worst I’ve ever played,” Doncic said. “I’ve got to be better than that.