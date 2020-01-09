Dallas Basketball
Top Stories
News
Game Day
Mavs Step Back Podcast

Porzingis Gets PRP Treatment for Knee, Will Miss Mavs Meetings with Lakers & Sixers

Mike Fisher

The Dallas Mavericks continue to exercise patience with the sore right knee of Kristaps Porzingis, but the medical staff and the sidelined star ar also taking measures to speed a healthy recovery.

Porzingis, who has missed five games due to soreness in "the other knee'' (it was his left knee that caused him to miss 18 months as he was traded last year from the Knicks to Dallas) recently received a platelet-rich plasma injection in the sore right knee that has sidelined him since the start of the year, per ESPN.

The process obviously is designed to help the healing, but the star big man is set to sit out for a sixth straight game when the Mavs face the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday, and will miss the next game, a Saturday visit from the Philadelphia 76ers, as well.

“KP will not play either of these games this weekend,” coach Rick Carlisle said. “He continues to progress. He’s doing better all the time.''

After that, the Mavs won’t play again until next Tuesday at the Chase Center in San Francisco to face the Warriors. Carlisle suggested "one of the games on the West Coast trip is a possibility, either Golden State or Sacramento. But there’s nothing written in stone on that.''

The PRP injections, which feature the blood of the patient, are used to speed healing and to prevent soreness as well.

The Mavs are 23-14 and in sixth place in the West, but have slipped this week in the absence of the 7-3 Porzingis, who is averaging 17.3 points and 9.4 rebounds this season.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Did Mavs Luka Skip Out Over 'Toe & Knee'? Or 'Nick & Sam's'?

Mike Fisher

Did Luka Doncic March Out of the Mavs Locker Room 'Angry'? Or Did he Skip Out Over 'Toe & Knee'? Or Maybe 'Nick and Sam's'?

Mavs Lose Thriller to Nuggets, 107-106, as Clutch Woes Continue

Dalton Trigg

Mavs Lose Thriller to Nuggets, 107-106, as Clutch Woes Continue

KP's a No-Go As Hot Jokic Leads Nuggets at Luka's Mavs Tonight

Mike Fisher

Kristaps Porzingis is Again a No-Go As Hot Jokic Leads The Nuggets into Dallas to Face Luka's Mavs Tonight

Rumored Mavs Trade Target Andre Drummond Doesn't Want to 'Quit' On Pistons

Mike Fisher

The NBA Rumor Mill Is Starting To Churn, and the Contending Mavs Are Mixed Right In. But Andre Drummond of Detroit? He Wants No Part of it

Bulls at Mavs GameDay: Hardaway 'Available'; No Porzingis Tonight, But He Hopes To Return at Midweek

Mike Fisher

Hopefully Positive News Coming This Week For Mavs Star Kristaps Porzingis And His Knee Problem - Not In Time For Tonight's Visit From The Bulls, But Soon

Jerry West on Mavs Luka Doncic: A 'Genius' on Short List of NBA 'Superstars' -and Destined to Surpass Dirk

Mike Fisher

When Jerry West Talks, We Listen - Especially When The Icon Says Mavs Luka Doncic is a 'Genius' on Short List of NBA 'Superstars' and is Destined to Surpass Dirk

Luka Doncic's 19th-Career Triple-Double Powers Mavs Past Bulls, 118-110

Dalton Trigg

Luka Doncic's 19th-Career Triple-Double Powers Mavs Past Bulls, 118-110

VIDEO: Mavs Coach Carlisle Comments on Outgoing Cowboys Coach Garrett

Mike Fisher

VIDEO: Dallas Mavs Coach Rick Carlisle Offers Warm Comments on His Friend, the Outgoing Dallas Cowboys Coach Jason Garrett

Mavs Monday Donuts: Taking Liberties With Luka & A Dallas Decade In Review

Steven Kilpatrick

The Mavericks are in a 1-3 skid thanks to another shaky performance in crunch time. ... but get another crack at it tonight here at the AAC

Mavs Home Struggles Continue in 123-120 Overtime Loss to Hornets

Matt Galatzan

The Dallas Mavericks suffered their worst loss since November in a 123-120 loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday.