Porzingis Gets PRP Treatment for Knee, Will Miss Mavs Meetings with Lakers & Sixers

The Dallas Mavericks continue to exercise patience with the sore right knee of Kristaps Porzingis, but the medical staff and the sidelined star ar also taking measures to speed a healthy recovery.

Porzingis, who has missed five games due to soreness in "the other knee'' (it was his left knee that caused him to miss 18 months as he was traded last year from the Knicks to Dallas) recently received a platelet-rich plasma injection in the sore right knee that has sidelined him since the start of the year, per ESPN.

The process obviously is designed to help the healing, but the star big man is set to sit out for a sixth straight game when the Mavs face the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday, and will miss the next game, a Saturday visit from the Philadelphia 76ers, as well.

“KP will not play either of these games this weekend,” coach Rick Carlisle said. “He continues to progress. He’s doing better all the time.''

After that, the Mavs won’t play again until next Tuesday at the Chase Center in San Francisco to face the Warriors. Carlisle suggested "one of the games on the West Coast trip is a possibility, either Golden State or Sacramento. But there’s nothing written in stone on that.''

The PRP injections, which feature the blood of the patient, are used to speed healing and to prevent soreness as well.

The Mavs are 23-14 and in sixth place in the West, but have slipped this week in the absence of the 7-3 Porzingis, who is averaging 17.3 points and 9.4 rebounds this season.