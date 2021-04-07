Porzingis INJURY UPDATE: Could Mavs Big Man Play At Rockets?

Porzingis missed his 18th game of the year on Monday (out of the Mavs' 49 outings this season), and it's likely there will be more misses to come. Unless ...

DALLAS - Maybe the Dallas Mavs were simply taking an overly-cautious approach, or maybe Kristaps Porzingis truly is the "tough guy'' is coach says he is. But after Monday night concerns about his sprained wrist that caused KP to sit out a "signature win'' over the powerful Utah Jazz due to a sprained right wrist - and concerns he could miss multiple games due to a problem that's been in play for more than a month - he apparently plans to play on Wednesday at Houston.

"He's doing better,'' coach Rick Carlisle said after Tuesday's practice. "I believe he’s going to play tomorrow.

The Mavericks are listed him as questionable while hoping the 7-3 Latvian standout - who Carlisle labels a "tough guy'' despite the fact that Porzingis missed his 18th game of the year on Monday (out of the Mavs' 49 outings this season - can fight through the injury, without worsening it, while helping surging Dallas fight its way up from the No. 7 slot in the NBA West standings.

KP missed nine games to begin the season while still recovering from offseason knee surgery. The other sit-outs have come due to load management with the knee, and then a few missed games due to back soreness.

READ MORE: Mavs Donuts: Finney-Smith Helps Luka In 'Signature Win'

READ MORE: Mavs Defeat Top-Seeded Jazz 111-103 Behind Surprise Finney-Smith Performance

Ultimately, the Luka Doncic-led Mavs will need a healthy Porzingis to accomplish their goals. Wednesday night against the Rockets means a game against a have-not for 28-21 Dallas, winners of five straight. On Thursday it's the second night of a back-to-back against top-contending Milwaukee in American Airlines Center.

KP playing on the second night of a B-2-B is a story for another day. Today's story: The "tough guy'' wants to play through it.

READ MORE: Rick Uses Mike Tyson To Motivate Mavs