Mavs Talk: Carlisle Uses Mike Tyson To Motivate Team

Mavs Talk: Rick Carlisle Uses Mike Tyson Quote to Motivate Team Before 111-103 Win Over Top-Seeded Utah Jazz

On Monday, the Dallas Mavericks extended its win streak to five straight wins, defeating the top-seeded Utah Jazz 111-103.

Dorian Finney-Smith produced a season-high performance, racking up 23 points and six rebounds.

Before the game, head coach Rick Carlisle used a Mike Tyson quote to motivate the team: “Everybody has a plan until they get hit in the mouth.”

“The last two times we played these guys we were the ones who got hit in the mouth,” Carlisle said.

As usual, Luka Doncic did his thing, finishing with 31 points, 8 assists, and 9 rebounds. Jalen Brunson and Tim Hardaway Jr. performed well off the bench, scoring 20 and 16 points respectively.

Now let's hear Mavs talk:

Doncic on the Mavs’ performance:

"The way we played defense, that was the key to the game. I think we played amazing defense today."

Finney-Smith after his season-high 23 points (8 of 17 FG):

"I knew I was going to get shots because I knew they was going to put Rudy on me."

Finney-Smith on his teammates encouraging him:

“Everybody on the team was saying ‘Shoot it. Every time. If you shoot 15 3s, that’s OK. Well, I shot 12.”

Josh Richardson on the Mavs' comeback after January's blowout losses to the Jazz:

"We're not an excuse-making team, so we're not really dwelling on it, but we knew we were going to try to make the game look different today."

Carlisle on the win:

“We knew we had to be the ones who were hitting tonight. Our level of physical presence was much, much better just all the way across the board.

Carlisle looking ahead to the rest of the season:

“I like the direction that we’re going.”

The Mavericks (28-21) will travel across the state to face the Houston Rockets (13-37) on Wednesday night at 7 CST.

