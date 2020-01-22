Dallas Basketball
Porzingis Returns, But Mavs Forward Dwight Powell Exits Game With Achilles Injury

Mike Fisher

DALLAS - On a Tuesday night at the AAC when the Dallas Mavericks planned to celebrate the healthy return of Kristaps Porzingis, they are instead now worried about the exit of Dwight Powell, who had to be carried off the floor in the game against the visiting Los Angeles Clippers due to what Dallas is terming a "right Achilles injury.''

The severity is not yet known - but the concern is justified.

Powell found himself surrounded by worried teammates as he sat on the court, and Mavericks employees were called into action to guide him off the court, all the while Powell avoiding putting any weight on his right leg.

The 6-9 Powell has been a stabilizing force in the Dallas front court, especially during the 10-game absence of Porzingis, who has been dealing with knee soreness. Powell is averaging 9.6 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Mavs, who entered Tuesday at 27-15 and in fifth place in the West.

