Porzingis Should Play As Mavs Battle A Problem: GAMEDAY vs. Warriors

In the quick turnaround to face the Warriors, Dallas must address its shooting problem from beyond the arc

DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks return home for the beginning of a seven-game homestand featuring back-to-back games against the Golden State Warriors and offensive threat Steph Curry.

They do so with a boost ... As after dropping six games in a row, the Mavs snapped back on track on Wednesday with a 122-116 win in Atlanta.

However, on this second night of a B-2-B, the Mavs have another losing-streak to break in the national televised game ... Dallas has lost five in a row on their home floor.

In the quick turnaround to face the Warriors, Dallas must address its shooting problem from beyond the arc. The Mavs shot 13-of-40 from three vs. the Hawks and are averaging just 32.8 percent for the season. The Mavs, who currently sit at 13th in the Western Conference, must improve their league-worst three-point percentage if they hope to fight back into the playoff picture.

Despite Luka Doncic almost averaging a triple-double, he is shooting only 29.3 percent from deep and averages seven attempts per game.

The Warriors will be without both of their centers, Kevon Looney (ankle) and James Weisman (wrist). The Mavericks roster is fully healthy, and Kristaps Porzingis (knee) is not on the afternoon injury report - a good sign that indicates his planned participation.

ODDS: The Mavs are favored by 4-points and the total over/under is 224.5.

BETTING TRENDS: The Warriors are 0-7 against-the-spread in their last 7 games against Dallas. The Mavericks are 0-5 ATS in their last 5 home games and 0-6 ATS in their last 6 games overall.

RECORDS: Golden State Warriors (11-10) at Dallas Mavericks (9-13)

WHEN: Thursday, February 4, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. CT

LOCATION: American Airlines Center (Dallas, TX)

TV/RADIO: TNT, Fox Sports Southwest, NBA League Pass, ESPN 103.3 FM, Univision 1270 AM

FINAL WORD Guard Tim Hardaway on the Warriors:

“That team is fast, they play hard, it’s non-stop movement. We got to keep on fighting. It doesn’t get any easier. We got to find a way to get two wins in a row.”